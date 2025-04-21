S&P Global Launches AI-Ready Commodities Data Integrated With Microsoft 365 Copilot

The S&P Global AI agent on Microsoft 365 Copilot harnesses the expertise of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The integration of S&P Global Commodity Insights data into Microsoft 365 Copilot requires no coding, simplifying the complexities of AI implementation. The AI Ready Data connector within Microsoft 365 Copilot unlocks access to S&P Global data, empowering users to easily access and surface comprehensive commodities insights within Microsoft 365 Copilot for smart, everyday use.

"For over 160 years, S&P Global has been at the forefront of delivering essential data and intelligence that empowers our clients to make confident decisions," said Saugata Saha, Chief Enterprise Data Officer at S&P Global and President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As markets and client workflows evolve to harness the capabilities of GenAI, S&P Global's integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot establishes direct access to a wealth of critical information, enhancing productivity and informed decision-making."

"The combination of S&P Global data and Microsoft 365 Copilot is a powerful example of how S&P Global is focused on advancing the use of AI through our platforms and partnerships. We are elevating the customer experience by offering our clients an innovative way of accessing best-in-class datasets that help them make decisions with confidence and conviction," said Sally Moore, Chief Client Officer at S&P Global.

"As we look to the future, Microsoft and S&P Global are well-positioned for further innovative solutions in the quickly evolving-AI marketplace," said Jason Henderson, Corporate Vice President, Office 365 Product Management at Microsoft. "This collaboration with S&P Global simplifies access to comprehensive commodities data and opens up new opportunities for our customers to make informed and efficient decisions, right inside the Microsoft 365 Copilot tool."

The S&P Global Commodity Insights AI Ready Data dataset encompasses a comprehensive array of textual content across publications produced by in-house editorial and research teams, including market reports, news articles, rationales, commentaries, fundamentals analyses and outlooks.

