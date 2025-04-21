Navitas Semiconductor To Report Q1 2025 Financial Results On Monday, May 5Th, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.

Navitas Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (888) 596-4144 or (646) 968-2525, Conference ID: 2033529

Live Webcast:

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral ® -certified .

