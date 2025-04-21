Intersearchmedia Expands To Atlanta And Launches Cutting-Edge AI Marketing Automation Tool

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InterSearchMedia, the data-driven digital marketing agency founded by renowned economist Dr. Celestine O. Chukumba, has officially expanded operations from New York to Atlanta. With nearly two decades of experience delivering measurable results for clients across industries, the agency is now offering its high-performance services-including Atlanta SEO agency and automated AI marketing solutions-to businesses in the rapidly growing Southeastern market.The expansion comes alongside the launch of InterSearchMedia's newest innovation: an AI-powered marketing automation tool designed to help clients capture more leads and convert them faster. At the core of this technology is an intelligent chatbot that integrates directly with a client's website. The tool engages users instantly, answers questions, qualifies leads, and routes high-intent inquiries to the appropriate contact within seconds.Dr. Chukumba explains the reasoning behind the tool's development:“Speed and strategy are the new currency of digital marketing. Our AI-powered tools aren't just about automation-they're about giving our clients a competitive edge by capturing interest the moment it strikes. Atlanta is the perfect place to lead this next phase of innovation.”- Dr. Celestine O. Chukumba, Founder & Economist, InterSearchMediaIndustry data supports the impact of faster engagement. Studies show that contacting a lead within the first five minutes of their inquiry increases the likelihood of conversion by over 400%. Yet, the average business response time is well over 30 minutes. InterSearchMedia's new chatbot shortens that gap to zero-leading to substantial increases in customer acquisition.Early adopters of the platform in Atlanta have seen impressive results. A legal firm integrating the chatbot reported a 37% boost in qualified leads within just one month. An e-commerce client experienced a 22% drop in abandoned shopping carts thanks to real-time, AI-powered assistance.InterSearchMedia's Atlanta expansion isn't just geographic-it's strategic. The city's booming business ecosystem, combined with InterSearchMedia's deep analytics capabilities, makes Atlanta the ideal launchpad for innovation. With tailored services including Atlanta SEO agency consulting and Atlanta PPC agency campaign management, the agency continues to deliver performance-backed results for brands looking to scale.With Dr. Chukumba's background as an economist, InterSearchMedia takes a uniquely analytical approach to marketing-grounded in data, strategy, and measurable ROI. From Fortune 500 companies to cultural icons in music and entertainment, his leadership has driven consistent growth across every vertical.For Atlanta businesses seeking a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to scale, Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency InterSearchMedia is bringing the future of marketing to your doorstep.

