Verae And Evercycle Announce Partnership For Blockchain-Enabled ITAM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Evercycle offers a comprehensive platform for IT device lifecycle management, focusing on automation, traceability, security, and sustainable practices. They help customers streamline processes such as device deployment, recovery, repair, refurbishment, redeployment, and asset disposition, providing end-to-end automation and transparency. Evercycle is built not just to track assets, but to move them.

New partnership brings blockchain transparency to IT asset lifecycles-no new systems required.

Verae secures the integrity of digital records through blockchain technology. The company's DataCubesTM provide a platform for organizations to enhance trust, transparency, and traceability across digital ecosystems. Verae's blockchain technology provides secure, auditable records that can be selectively shared, enhancing data integrity and simplifying compliance.

By integrating Verae's DataCubes into the Evercycle platform, the two companies provide an effortless means of implementing blockchain technology, creating an immutable history of each device throughout its lifecycle. Verae's technology allows for linking records across multiple owners and custodians, offering a complete asset history for ITAM professionals, ITAD companies, risk and compliance teams, auditors, and regulators.

This partnership will enable enterprises and ITAD companies to immediately leverage blockchain technology, without implementing new software systems and without changing their existing business processes. The collaboration ensures transparent, immutable tracking of device histories, helping businesses to prove compliance with sustainability and data security requirements, as well as to prevent fraud.

As organizations face mounting pressure to track, report, and recover IT assets with precision and transparency, this collaboration underscores the value of blockchain-based validation in addressing the systemic gaps in today's ITAM landscape.

"Integrating blockchain into ITAM is about solving for trust at scale," said Nate Poynter, Founder and CEO of Evercycle. "Our company is focused on advancing the circular economy and making life easier for IT asset managers. This industry has long struggled with fragmented systems, unverifiable records, and opaque chains of custody. Evercycle's collaboration with Verae ensures that asset data is secure, portable, and independently verifiable."

IT asset management is entering a critical moment: enterprises are managing increasing volumes of hardware across distributed workforces while facing regulatory scrutiny around sustainability and data security. By leveraging blockchain, Evercycle and Verae aim to create a foundation for systems that are auditable and built for the next generation of asset recovery and reuse.

"Partnering with Evercycle is an important step toward a world where fully verifiable data serves as a backbone for compliance in the circular economy," said James Garfinkel, CEO of Verae. "We're not just testing tech - we're creating a foundation for trust."

About Verae: VeraeTM secures the integrity of digital records through blockchain technology. Co-founded by blockchain co-inventor Stuart Haber, Verae enables organizations to enhance trust, transparency, and traceability across digital ecosystems.

