Premier Sotheby’S International Realty Announces Julia Bumgarner As Managing Broker Of Lake Norman Region Offices

LAKE NORMAN, N.C., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the appointment of Julia Bumgarner as managing broker and broker-in-charge of its Lake Norman offices. With over two decades of expertise in luxury real estate, brokerage management, and agent development, Julia is recognized for her ability to cultivate top-tier talent, drive strategic market expansion, and deliver an unparalleled real estate experience.

Throughout her career, Julia has led elite brokerages, founded and managed her own successful firm, and mentored real estate professionals in achieving record-setting success. Her extensive knowledge of contract law, compliance, and market trends, combined with her refined approach to high-net-worth client representation, positions her as a leader in the industry.

Prior to joining Premier Sotheby's International Realty, Julia held executive leadership roles at Helen Adams Realty, eXp Realty and Keller Williams Realty, where she oversaw brokerage operations, agent development, and market growth initiatives. Her background in business strategy, negotiation, and luxury client relations has earned her a reputation for delivering exceptional results.

In her new role, Julia will lead the firm's Lake Norman offices with a commitment to innovation, agent empowerment, and market leadership. She will leverage Premier Sotheby's International Realty's unmatched global reach and industry-leading resources to elevate the brokerage's presence and continue to provide a bespoke real estate experience for both clients and agents.

“I am honored to join Premier Sotheby's International Realty and to lead its esteemed Lake Norman offices,” said Bumgarner.“This brokerage represents the pinnacle of luxury real estate, and I look forward to working with a talented team dedicated to delivering an extraordinary level of service and expertise.”

“With a legacy built on excellence, Premier Sotheby's International Realty remains a leader in luxury real estate,” said Jackie Thiel, president of Premier Sotheby's International Realty.“Julia's appointment reinforces our firm's commitment to providing unparalleled representation in one of North Carolina's most sought-after markets.”

About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Elise Ramer
Premier Sotheby's International Realty

