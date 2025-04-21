TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION OPEN IN WROCŁAW THIS APRIL

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After a highly acclaimed run in Warsaw, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition is making its much-anticipated debut in Wrocław on April 22. The Exhibition is produced by Experiential Media Group (E/M Group) and RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST) and has been viewed by over 35 million visitors worldwide. This powerful exhibition is the only one featuring authentic artifacts recovered from Titanic's wrecksite.Titanic comes to life through history, innovation, and storytelling. Showcasing authentic artifacts recovered from the ocean floor alongside stunning, full-scale re-creations of Titanic's interior, it offers an immersive perspective of the people, moments, and legacy of the iconic ship. More than a look into the past, it's a captivating journey that invites guests to connect with the human stories behind one of history's most enduring tragedies."We are honored to bring the Titanic artifact collection to Wrocław for the very first time, offering visitors a powerful, immersive journey into one of history's most captivating stories," said Tomasina Ray, President and Director of Collections for RMS Titanic, Inc. "This exhibition about the legendary ship and the people it carried keeps the memory of Titanic and her passengers and crew alive by sharing her story directly through the real artifacts that witnessed history. Hosting this Exhibition in Wrocław allows us to connect global history with local heritage, and we look forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with the Polish public.”Wroclaw is one of Poland's most vibrant cultural cities and will host the Exhibition at: WROCŁAW – IASE Hall. Tickets are available now atAbout RMS Titanic, Inc.RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES...The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.

