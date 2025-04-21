Vitalsource Acquires Redshelf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Raleigh, NC, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalSource announced today it has acquired RedShelf, the Chicago-based course materials distributor servicing hundreds of US higher education institutions. The acquisition expands VitalSource's network of institutional and publisher partners, providing additional scale and talent to drive affordability and outcomes in a rapidly evolving landscape.

“We're witnessing unprecedented change across higher education. Meeting the evolving needs of students, instructors, institutions, campus stores, and publishers requires deep investment only made possible by scale and stability,” said Kent Freeman, CEO of VitalSource .“We have long admired the RedShelf team, and we're thrilled to combine efforts to deliver tomorrow's technology to our shared partner network.”

The course materials market has been transformed in recent years by the shift to digital, expansion of access and subscription models, and the proliferation of AI-powered learning tools. Bringing together VitalSource and RedShelf's development efforts will increase speed-to-market and strengthen support for partners across this fast-changing higher education ecosystem.

“Over the years, we developed a deep respect for VitalSource's leadership in the industry and found our teams increasingly aligned in vision, values, and purpose,” said Rob Holland, CEO of RedShelf .“As we explored how to best serve our customers now and, in the future, VitalSource stood out as the partner who could amplify our mission. We're confident that this move brings our community the innovation, stability, and student-first focus they deserve.”

This acquisition advances VitalSource's long-term commitment to simplifying the course content ecosystem for all stakeholders.

“We're building the learning delivery network that higher education needs right now, one that is secure, scalable, and ready for what's next,” said Freeman.“We're excited about this next chapter and proud to bring the strengths of RedShelf to the VitalSource mission.”

####

About VitalSource

VitalSource Technologies, LLC has powered digital content delivery across the higher education ecosystem for over 30 years. Winner of the 2024 CODiE award for Most Innovative Ed Tech company, VitalSource delivers more than 28 million learning materials globally each year. With unmatched scale, the VitalSource Learning Delivery Network is trusted by thousands of content providers and institutions worldwide to deliver impactful learning experiences, fuel affordable access programs, and drive a learning advantage for every student. Learn more at .

About RedShelf

RedShelf is a Chicago-based innovation leader in course materials solutions, driven by its mission of improving education through technology. Today, the company delivers digital and print course materials from 600+ publishers to over 1,400 institutions serving millions of students annually. RedShelf's flexible course materials delivery platform combines Equitable and Inclusive Access to offer students total access with total choice, furthering its efforts to put education within everyone's reach.

CONTACT: Andrea Ryan VitalSource (855) 300-8209 ...