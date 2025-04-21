Saudi Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange's main index closed Monday, down 77.94 points, closing at 11,548.66 points, with trades valued at SR 3.5 billion.

The volume of traded shares reached 167 million, with 45 companies recording increases in their value, while 195 companies closed in decline.

The Saudi Parallel Stock Exchange Index (Nomu) closed Monday down 340.41 points, closing at 28,637.78 points, with trades valued at SR 20 million, and the volume of traded shares exceeded one million shares.