MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Mitsubishi Electric launches lightweight SCARA robot series to support digital transformation in manufacturing

April 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

Mitsubishi Electric has launched a new series of SCARA robots designed to accelerate digital transformation (DX) in manufacturing, with features aimed at increasing performance, reducing maintenance needs, and simplifying system integration.

The new RH-CRH series includes two models: the RH-10CRH, which offers a payload of up to 10 kg, and the RH-20CRH, which supports heavier items up to 20 kg.

The robots feature maximum reach radii ranging from 600 mm to 1000 mm, making them suitable for applications including assembly, coating, precision conveyance, and packaging across sectors such as automotive and food production.

One of the key innovations is the introduction of battery-less motors, eliminating the need for periodic battery replacement.

This not only reduces downtime and maintenance costs, but also prevents the risk of losing positional data during power-offs or extended periods of inactivity.

Mitsubishi Electric says the RH-CRH series offers up to 69 percent weight reduction compared to previous models, thanks to a simplified mechanical design.

The lighter structure also helps lower installation costs and improves integration into compact or space-constrained environments.

Additional features include internal wiring and air piping, which streamline installation and reduce cable clutter.

The robots also support advanced capabilities such as 3D and 2D vision sensors, force sensing, and real-time tracking for precision performance in high-speed tasks.

The RH-CRH series is compatible with CC-Link IE Field Basic, Mitsubishi Electric's gigabit industrial Ethernet network, enabling integration with the company's factory automation (FA) products and broader industrial systems.

Speaking about the product launch, Keisuke Matsumura, development section team leader at Mitsubishi Electric, says:“With the RH-CRH series, we've created a solution that delivers exceptional performance and addresses the practical challenges our customers face in modern manufacturing.

“These robots alone demonstrate our commitment to innovation by helping manufacturers enhance productivity and efficiency.

“Additionally, when combined with other Mitsubishi Electric's software advances – such as MELSOFT VIXIO enabled AI visual inspection, the creation of digital twins using MELSOFT Gemini – the expansion of automation, additional cost savings and system benefits can be achieved.”

He added that the new robots also complement Mitsubishi Electric's broader digital ecosystem, including MELSOFT VIXIO, an AI-enabled visual inspection tool, and MELSOFT Gemini, a digital twin platform.

Together, these technologies aim to streamline automation, improve quality control, and reduce operational costs.

The company says the RH-CRH robots are now available globally and are designed to support manufacturers pursuing smart factory initiatives and digital transformation strategies.