MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Doosan Robotics to supply 300 collaborative robots across Southeast Asia

April 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

Doosan Robotics has signed an agreement with VRNJ, a robotic system integrator in Thailand, for the supply of 300 collaborative robots.

Under the agreement, Doosan Robotics will deliver 300 units from its four collaborative robot series – A, H, M, and P – over the next two years, with an initial order of 60 units already confirmed.

Additionally, both companies have committed to developing tailored automation solutions for manufacturing applications and expanding their presence in key Southeast Asian markets, including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Through this partnership, Doosan Robotics and VRNJ will provide advanced manufacturing solutions such as parts finishing, palletizing, inspection, and pick & place automation, enhancing efficiency and productivity at production sites across the region.

Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of South Korea's Doosan Group, Doosan Robotics has quickly established itself as a global leader in collaborative robotics, or cobots.

The company offers a wide range of high-performance, user-friendly cobots designed for diverse industrial applications.

With a strong focus on safety, flexibility, and ease of integration, Doosan's robots are used across sectors including electronics, automotive, food and beverage, and logistics.

Southeast Asia has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions for industrial automation, fueled by rising labor costs, expanding manufacturing bases, and supportive government policies.

Countries such as Vietnam and Thailand have seen significant investment in electronics and automotive manufacturing, creating demand for flexible automation solutions that can be deployed quickly and safely alongside human workers.

Ryu Jeong-hoon, CEO of Doosan Robotics, says:“Southeast Asia is the second-largest manufacturing hub after China, with a growing number of new factories.

“As businesses increasingly prioritize productivity and worker safety, demand for cobots is rising, particularly at the factory setup stage.

“We will strengthen our collaboration with VRNJ and intensify marketing efforts to establish a strong foundation for large-scale orders in the region.”