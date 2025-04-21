Ainewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners Acted As Lead Manager For Audioeye Inc.'S (NASDAQ: AEYE) $33M Follow-On

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) , the industry-leading digital accessibility company, previously announced the pricing of the underwritten secondary offering of up to 1,250,000 shares of its common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. Underwriters were provided a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 shares of the company's common stock from the selling stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the proposed offering. Roth Capital Partners acted as lead manager for the offering.

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes – including over 127,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite – meet and exceed compliance standards. With 24 U.S. patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all. For more information, visit AudioEye .

