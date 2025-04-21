Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report: Spirits Industry Embraces Practical Progress

MENAFN - 3BL) 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

As discerning consumers get wise to greenwashing practices, they're looking to the industry to get pragmatic with sustainable progress. Beyond large-scale gimmicks and one-time activations, their focus is on incremental changes that they – and brands – can put into action.

The 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report highlights this practically with research among consumers and bartenders. In France and Germany, respondents ranked buying local and reducing single-use packaging as the environmental considerations most important when choosing spirits and liquor, while around one quarter of consumers in Mexico (29%) and Spain (24%) would pay more for a cocktail made with locally sourced ingredients.

The topic remains key inside the industry too, where over three quarters of respondents (79%) in the Bacardi Global Brand Ambassador Survey list sustainability as a key concern – also listing supporting local businesses (69%) and eliminating single-use plastic (68%) as their top priorities for 2025.

Setting this future in motion, Bacardi has completed the world's first commercial production of a glass spirits bottle fueled by hydrogen. The brand worked with premium glassmaker, Hrastnik1860®, to pioneer new technology that powered a glass furnace with hydrogen as its primary energy source and in doing so cut the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions typically produced as a byproduct of glass bottle production. The bottle, which for the purposes of the trial was the iconic ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur bottle, is identical in appearance to the bottle produced using traditional methods.

Innovative processing methods are also meeting consumers' demand for high-quality, low intervention serves. People continue to care about the ingredients and what goes into their spirits, with 61% of consumers globally saying they would choose additive-free spirits over the alternative. The appeal is even higher in countries like India (77%), Italy (75%) and Spain (72%), according to the Bacardi Global Consumer Survey.

Read more about sustainability in the beverage industry in the 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report