Saint-Gobain North America Recognized As Finalist For Three 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Awards From The National Association Of Manufacturers

MENAFN - 3BL) Saint-Gobain North America announced today that its team members have been named finalists by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) in three 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Awards categories. Saint-Gobain North America's Circular Economy Solutions team was recognized in the Sustainability and Circular Economy category for enhancing the company's transition from a linear to a circular production model. CertainTeed One Precision Assemblies was also named a finalist in the category of Business Model Transformation for its efforts to dramatically accelerate the construction of more resilient homes while enabling profitable growth for homebuilders. Finally, CisLee Trost, Project Engineer for CertainTeed and part of Saint-Gobain's Essentials of Manufacturing engineering training program, was honored as a finalist for Next-Generation Leader.

NAM is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Established in 2005, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards by NAM's workforce development and education affiliate, The Manufacturing Institute, recognize operational and leadership excellence and the companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing.

“Our Saint-Gobain teams make our success possible, and I continue to be inspired, but not surprised, by the innovative thinking creating sustainable and efficient solutions for our customers and the industry,” said Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America.“Congratulations to CisLee, our Circular Economy Solutions and CertainTeed One Precision Assemblies teams for leading great projects and making significant advancements in the manufacturing field.”

Sustainability and Circular Economy Award – Saint-Gobain North America

Saint-Gobain North America is being recognized for its effort to enhance the company's circularity model through its venture business Circular Economy Solutions (CES), which launched two years ago. The team is organized along competencies – Strategy & Business Development, Policy & Advocacy, and Innovation – and works across all SGNA businesses to support existing circularity initiatives and unearth new growth opportunities centered on circularity. CES focuses on circularity problems that are high impact, reimagines existing business models to develop new waste-to-value pathways, collaborates with third parties to pool competencies, lower risk, and execute pilots for problem-solution fit, and scales successful pilots.

Business Model Transformation – One Precision Assemblies by CertainTeed

First launched in June of 2023 and further scaled in 2024, ONE Precision Assemblies (OPA) by CertainTeed is one of Saint-Gobain's newest solutions, addressing some of the largest challenges faced by homebuilders: labor shortages, schedule delays, energy performance, and the increased need for housing resilience. By offering built-to-spec floor, wall, and roof panels manufactured using industry-leading automation in a controlled, factory setting, Saint-Gobain is working to introduce a new model where fully assembled solutions are ready for use quickly rather than individual materials delivered to a job site. The business represents a milestone in the building and construction industries in the United States.

Next-Generation Leadership Award – CisLee Trost, CertainTeed

As a project engineer taking part in Saint-Gobain's innovative Essentials of Manufacturing program for recent engineering graduates, CisLee Trost is recognized for leading a multi-million-dollar project focused on implementing a groundbreaking waste recycling process that will divert thousands of tons of landfill-bound waste from our plant in Little Rock, Arkansas each year. This project not only embodies innovation but represents a significant shift in both industry practice and environmental stewardship within our manufacturing operations. Hired full-time following the conclusion of her Essentials of Manufacturing program, CisLee is now a Reliability Engineer for CertainTeed's Commercial Building and Infrastructure division.

This recognition is the latest Saint-Gobain North America has received in recent months for its commitment to the development of a dynamic workplace.



In January, Saint-Gobain announced that it had received a strong 90 out of 100 score in the Human Rights Campaign's Foundation's 2024-2025 Corporate Equality Index for its commitment to workforce protections and non-discrimination policies, inclusive benefits, and long-running Live Open Employee Resource Group; Earlier in January, Saint-Gobain was one of only 17 companies worldwide to be recognized as a global Top Employer by the Top Employer Institute, a honor it has received for the tenth consecutive year.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's career website .

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Clark

(+1) 603 513 8513

