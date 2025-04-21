Accela® Acquires Epermithub To Enhance Its Civic Platform And Develop AI-Driven Plan Review Automation

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, a leading provider of civic engagement software for government agencies, today announced the acquisition of ePermitHub, a pioneering technology firm specializing in streamlined document management and plan review processes. This acquisition marks a significant enhancement to Accela's suite of solutions, offering a more integrated and efficient approach for government agencies to manage civic responsibilities.

The ePermitHub solutions, which includes the Digital Plan Room and COMET Version Engine is fully integrated into the Accela Civic Platform. This acquisition promises to transform the plan review and permitting processes by automating and standardizing document management, thus reducing turnaround times for plan approvals and revisions, enhancing the transparency and efficiency of government services.

Key Benefits for Accela's Customers:



Streamlined Plan Submission & Permitting Process: Accela's customers will benefit from the automated validation of their plan submission, which ensures that all documents are accurate and complete upon submission; this will dramatically streamline the plan intake process, reducing the need for multiple revisions.

Enhanced Collaboration: The ability to create markups and comments, tracking changes, and communicating within plan documents encourages effective collaboration across government agencies and with constituents, resulting in faster resolution times and improved service delivery.

Minimize Delays and Costs: With ePermitHub's technologies already integrated into the Accela Civic Platform, agencies will be able to shorten the permit process, saving government staff time and reducing costs for construction professionals. AI-automated Plan Review: As part of the acquisition, Accela is dedicating resources to enhance the Plan Review process through AI. Leveraging advanced AI technologies and ePermitHub's extensive knowledge base of past electronic plan submissions, Accela will automate the Plan Review process, improve permit quality and expedite approvals. This includes, for example, automatically assisting in interpreting construction codes to facilitate compliance, flagging plan deficiencies to citizens before submission are accepted, and quickly analyzing large plan sets to simplify plan reviewers' manual tasks.

Accela's CEO, Noam Reininger, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome ePermitHub into the Accela family. This pivotal step forward enhances our ability to serve our communities more effectively, integrating cutting-edge technology that empowers governments to meet the evolving needs of their constituents."

ePermitHub CEO and co-founder, Maykel Martin, said "We are excited to join forces with Accela. This acquisition will enable us to leverage Accela's robust platform and resources to accelerate our growth and our AI product expansion, ultimately benefiting our customers and the communities they serve."

