UAV Corp. To Launch Inflation Test Of SA-70 Airship This Week—A Gateway To High-Value Government And Defense Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone Event Signals Readiness for Phase I Testing and Positions UAV Corp. to Execute on Over $500M in Strategic LOIs

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) announced today that its subsidiary, Skyborne Technology, will conduct a scheduled inflation test of its DART SA-70 airship on April 24, 2025, at the company's Wewahitchka facility. This is a critical step in final system integration before weight balance and flight readiness tests projected to commence in May/June 2025.

The DART SA-70-short for Detachable Airship Retractable Tether-is a groundbreaking lighter-than-air (LTA) unmanned aerial vehicle designed for FEMA disaster relief, public safety, defense, and long-range communications. Built with modular avionics and equipped with a dual-drone launch APOD systems, the SA-70 is capable of tethered operations up to 3,000 feet MSL and untethered flight at altitudes reaching 10,000 feet MSL.

The April 24 event will be closed to the public, with select local government officials, members of UAV Corp.'s legal and compliance teams, and key industry stakeholders in attendance. In tandem with the test, UAV Corp. will conduct operational training for new hires as the company accelerates its transition into full test phase operations.

“This inflation test is a pivotal moment not just for engineering validation, but for the many mission-critical roles the SA-70 is built to support,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp.“From disaster zones to defense corridors, the SA-70 represents a new class of aerial resilience and intelligence.”

The DART SA-70's advanced design includes a modular APOD flight deck, tether-control systems, and initial propulsion via four Rotax 912is engines, with future plans to transition to hybrid-electric or hydrogen fuel cell systems. Built to meet feedback from FEMA, Homeland Security, Naval Warfare Center, and Customs & Border Protection, the SA-70 will be registered under a Special Airworthiness Certificate as it enters Phase I flight testing.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a Wyoming-based innovator in advanced aerial systems, delivering cutting-edge solutions for defense, logistics, and emergency response. With a focus on growth and technological leadership, UAV Corp. is committed to creating shareholder value and pursuing a Nasdaq uplisting.

Michael Lawson, CEO

... | (877) 425-1066

115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“continue,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,” and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.