Constellation Brands, Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Constellation Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 21, 2025 – STZ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Constellation" or the "Company") (NYSE: STZ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Constellation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 11, 2024 and January 8, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

STZ investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Constellation's full year 2024 fiscal results and financial outlook for 2025 which was based in material part on defendants enhanced focus on improving mix, inventory and sales execution in its Wine and Spirits business, specifically focusing efforts within its premium and above brands to drive more consistent growth. Additionally, defendants made investments in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners. On January 8, 2025 defendants issued a press release announcing the Company's third quarter fiscal year 2025 results. In pertinent part, defendants presented a significant miss on sales performance in the Beer segment and an even steeper miss for the Wine & Spirits. Following this news, the price of Constellation's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $219.28 per share on January 8, 2025 to $181.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Constellation during the relevant time frame, you have until April 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

