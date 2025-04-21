Zenas Biopharma Investors Urged To Contact Cohen Milstein After Post-IPO Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors who purchased securities of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 2024 initial public offering (“IPO”). Investors who suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact the firm.

CASE OVERVIEW: Zenas BioPharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, held its IPO on or around September 13, 2024, selling approximately 13.2 million shares at $17.00 per share. A recently filed class action complaint alleges that the Zenas BioPharma, key executives, directors, and IPO underwriters made materially false and misleading statements in the Registration Statement by overstating the duration the company could sustain operations with its IPO proceeds and existing cash reserves.

In its third quarter 2024 report, Zenas BioPharma revised its estimate, stating it could fund operations for only 12 months, rather than the previously disclosed 24 months. Following this announcement, the company's stock declined sharply-closing at $8.72 per share on April 15, 2025-representing a 48.7% drop from the IPO price.

Investors who purchased Zenas BioPharma securities in the IPO and experienced financial losses have until June 16, 2025, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

