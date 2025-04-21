Parking Guidance Systems Has Acquired Parkzen

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PGS, powered by INDECT GmbH's ("INDECT") ultrasonic and optical sensors, provides custom, technology-driven parking guidance solutions in parking structures serving a broad range of industries and has earned recognition for its efficient design, installation, and support services. PGS has built a commercial relationship with ParkZen to create an integrated suite of software solutions, including a user-friendly smartphone application and an AI-driven management platform that seamlessly connects with INDECT sensors, delivering real-time parking availability data and powerful predictive analytics that help operators maximize efficiency.

ParkZen has developed a sophisticated smartphone application utilizing intelligent crowdsourcing technology and proprietary algorithms to estimate real-time parking availability based on geofenced parking lots and user-generated data. ParkZen's comprehensive platform also streamlines payment processing and offers unique permission management tools for owners and permit holders, creating a fully integrated parking management solution.

Derek Frantz, CEO of PGS said "after collaborating closely with ParkZen in recent years, we're thrilled to welcome this innovative team. Their sophisticated AI-powered software solution perfectly complements the INDECT hardware solution. The intuitive customer dashboards and predictive analytics capabilities enhance our core offering, resulting in a comprehensive parking guidance ecosystem that provides unprecedented value to parking operators and end users alike."

"Over the last few years, ParkZen has become an unofficial extension of PGS' product offering as Derek would often refer ParkZen's products to his customers," said Manos Chatzopoulos, ParkZen's CEO and co-founder. "This acquisition provides a substantial installed base of PGS and INDECT customers to whom we can offer our innovative software. Furthermore, by becoming part of the PGS family, we expect to accelerate the customer feedback loop, allowing customer insights to flow directly into our product development for faster implementation of user-driven enhancements to our intelligent platform."

About PGS

PGS, powered by INDECT parking guidance technology, has installed more than 200 systems comprising of nearly 360,000 parking spaces since its inception. PGS works with large airports, universities, mixed-used developments, hospitals, and corporate campuses across the country. PGS maintains offices in Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, San Diego, and the Washington, DC area.

About ParkZen

ParkZen is an AI-powered parking intelligence solution that is available via its standalone application or through API integration. ParkZen's technology uses geofencing and crowdsourcing for real-time parking availability for all parking lots and garages across a range of end markets. ParkZen's product offering further extends into a geofence-driven seamless parking payment platform and a real-time customer dashboard to monitor occupancy levels, generate reports, and drive predictive analytics.

