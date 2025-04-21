Opentech And Steelblue Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Pre-Punched Doors For INSOMNIAC Smartlocks®

Companies Partner to Support Self Storage Operators' Seamless Installation of OpenTech Electronic Unit Locks

- Robert A. Chiti, CEO at OpenTech Alliance

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with SteelBlue, a leading manufacturer of premium roll-up doors for self storage facilities. The collaboration is designed to streamline the installation of OpenTech's INSOMNIAC SmartLock® electronic locks , saving operators time and money while enhancing consistency and performance.

As part of the partnership, self storage operators can now order SteelBlue doors pre-punched in the manufacturing process to support any of OpenTech's three patented SmartLock models. This reduces labor costs, eliminates installation errors, and accelerates the deployment of self storage electronic locks.

“This collaboration with SteelBlue simplifies everything! Our mutual customers save time and money on installation and ensure a smooth experience for tenants,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance.“We applaud SteelBlue for being open and willing to work with all locking vendors so their customers have the freedom of choice. Door companies that only support one locking vendor are not doing what is in the best interest of their customer.”

Key Benefits for Self Storage Operators:

- Pre-punched doors = seamless SmartLock install. SteelBlue doors will arrive pre-drilled to spec, eliminating guesswork in the field.

- SmartLocks ship direct to the facility, ensuring proper labeling, quick application, and zero shipping damage.

- Install time and labor costs drop significantly-saving an average of three minutes per door, while also improving quality and consistency.

- Improved customer experience: Precise placement ensures SmartLocks function flawlessly, boosting security and first impressions for tenants.

The move represents a shared commitment by OpenTech and SteelBlue to deliver best-in-class self storage solutions with a personal touch. Both companies pride themselves on their reputation for service, integrity, and responsiveness.

“This is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to improving how self storage electronic locks are delivered and deployed,” said Rich Saginaw, President and CEO of SteelBlue.“Whether operators choose SmartLocks from OpenTech or other lock solutions, we're focused on making the process faster and easier and the quality more reliable for all our customers.”

See It First at ISS World Expo

This integrated solution will debut at the Inside Self Storage (ISS) World Expo in Las Vegas on April 23–24. Attendees can visit the SteelBlue booth (#1113) to see pre-punched doors fitted with OpenTech's SmartLocks and experience firsthand how the new process improves efficiency and installation quality. To see how the SmartLocks work, operators should visit OpenTech at booth #814.

About OpenTech Alliance, Inc.

OpenTech Alliance, Inc. is the leading PropTech provider in the self storage industry. The company's products and services include the INSOMNIAC® line of full-service kiosks, INSOMNIAC Live! call center solutions, INSOMNIAC CIA access control systems, INSOMNIAC SmartLock® electronic locks and the StorageTreasures online storage auctions website. OpenTech solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, reduce operating costs and increase revenues for self storage facilities. OpenTech Alliance, the OpenTech logo and INSOMNIAC are trademarks of OpenTech Alliance, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, contact OpenTech Alliance today .

About SteelBlue Building Components

SteelBlue Building Components is a leading manufacturer of high-quality roll-up doors, swing & locker doors, and hallway systems for the self-storage industry. The company's product portfolio includes the versatile 9530 Series and the 1270 Series doors designed for various applications ranging from standard storage units to specialized boat and RV storage solutions. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with manufacturing in Georgetown, KY, SteelBlue is committed to delivering premium storage solutions with exceptional customer service, on-time delivery, and comprehensive project management support nationwide. SteelBlue Building Components, the SteelBlue logo, and associated product names are trademarks of SteelBlue Building Components LLC.

To learn more, visit or contact SteelBlue Building Components today .

