Huyett Launches Extensive New Line Of Industrial Threaded Fasteners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The expansion offers reliability, flexibility, and quick market response, empowering distributors to meet customer demands efficiently in quantities convenient to them. Key products include hex bolts, machine screws, shoulder bolts, and other threaded fasteners like carriage bolts, hex head lag screws, hex nuts, lock nuts, self-tapping screws, set screws, lock washers, and wood screws. These additions reflect Huyett's commitment to providing Odd Parts, Odd Lots, On Time with high-quality parts, low MOQs, reliable lead times, and custom options.

Commenting on this exciting development, Huyett's CEO, Tim O'Keeffe noted: "This entry aligns to our strategy of "Odd Parts, Odd Lots, On Time". We think that there is a gap in the marketplace between major importers who sell in bulk, and distributors who want to purchase in less-than-quarter-keg at competitive costs. This development has been successful because of the skills and mindsets that we pride ourselves on: truly listening to customers, responding with custom solutions, and adapting to fluid business strategies."

O'Keeffe also emphasized the strategic importance of the new product line, highlighting its potential to enhance Huyett's competitive edge in the fastener market: "With the launch of our threaded fastener line, we are poised to compete at the next level in the market by providing more products with the same industry-recognized customer service, reliable lead times, and efficient shipping," he remarked. "This expansion not only demonstrates our dedication to growth but also reinforces our commitment to listening and responding to our customers' unique needs in a Culture of Excellence."

As Huyett continues to push the boundaries of excellence with product expansion and best-in-class customer service, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower customers with products and services that drive success for their business.

About Huyett

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," the company is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. Huyett is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

