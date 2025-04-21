KISS COLORS & CARE CONTINUES ITS INVESTMENT IN HIGHER EDUCATION WITH THE THIRD ANNUAL 'NEXT GENERATION LEADERS' SCHOLARSHIP

The brand strengthens its ongoing commitment to educational equity by awarding up to $60,000 in scholarships to support students' post-secondary journeys.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care , the award-winning textured hair brand, announced today the opening of its 2025 Next Generation Leaders Scholarship application window. As an extension of the brand's philanthropic initiative, the KISS Colors & Care Foundation , this scholarship program is dedicated to fostering access, opportunity, and long-term success for students from underserved communities. This year, the program will award up to $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors to support their post-secondary education journeys. The initiative reflects the brand's continued commitment to empowering the next generation through education, mentorship, and meaningful community investment.

"At KISS Colors & Care, we are passionate about creating a lasting impact by empowering the next generation with the resources they need to succeed," says Karonda Cook, Director of Global Marketing. "The Next Generation Leaders Scholarship embodies our commitment to nurturing young talent and equipping future leaders with the tools and opportunities necessary to excel in their academic and career pursuits. We are proud to continue building on this initiative, expanding access and opening doors, and we are proud to support future leaders."

The Next Generation Leaders Scholarship is open to students in their final year of high school. Applicants can apply online beginning April 21, 2025, with applications closing on May 21, 2025, at midnight Eastern Standard Time. The scholarship may be used toward post-secondary education, including two and four-year universities, trade schools, or vocational programs.

Beyond the annual scholarship, the KISS Colors & Care Foundation remains committed to educational advancement through a three-pillar program that provides tools and resources for students at various stages, from primary school to post-secondary education. By investing in the future of young scholars, KISS Colors & Care is helping to create a more equitable landscape for educational success.

KISS Colors & Care also invites scholarship platforms, educational organizations, and community groups to encourage eligible students to apply. By working together, we can expand awareness of this opportunity and ensure that students who need it most have the chance to access valuable support for their educational journey.

For more information and to learn how to apply for the Next Generation Scholarship Program, please visit colorsandcare/foundation

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold standard ingredients like organic Jamaican black castor oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey, and Biotin B7 and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures so that consumers can confidently express their hair and style. For more information, visit: colorsandcare .

