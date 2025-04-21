Turner Imaging Systems Accelerates AI-Powered Medical Imaging Revolution Through NVIDIA Connect Program

Surgeons rely on the SMART-C® from Turner Imaging Systems for real-time, high-resolution imaging during delicate procedures.

Turner Imaging Systems announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect program, a collaboration poised to redefine the future of point-of-care diagnostics.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Turner Imaging Systems (TIS ), a trailblazer in portable X-ray technology, today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect program, a strategic collaboration poised to redefine the future of point-of-care diagnostics. This alliance will empower TIS to integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D imaging algorithms into its next-generation X-ray solutions, marking a monumental leap forward in medical imaging capabilities.

The NVIDIA Connect program is a highly selective initiative designed for visionary companies seeking to harness the power of NVIDIA's world-leading ecosystem and AI expertise. By joining this program, TIS gains exclusive access to a wealth of resources, including:

●Access to NVIDIA's unparalleled expertise in AI and accelerated computing.

●Collaboration opportunities with a vibrant network of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

●Technical resources and personalized content to drive innovation and accelerate product development.

This strategic partnership is crucial for Turner Imaging Systems as it aggressively enhances its product roadmap with increased edge computing horsepower. This enhancement will enable sophisticated on-board image processing directly at the point of care, eliminating delays and providing clinicians with immediate, actionable insights.

"Joining NVIDIA Connect is not just a step, but a giant leap forward for TIS's new product development," said Mike Orthner, Ph.D. (VP Product). "By partnering with NVIDIA, we are ensuring our technology stack will leverage state-of-the-art edge AI hardware and software, positioning us at the vanguard of medical imaging innovation. AI at the point of care transcends basic imaging – it's about supercharging clinical expertise with unparalleled diagnostic precision, exactly when and where it's needed most. This collaboration will drive a paradigm shift in healthcare, empowering clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes."

The integration of NVIDIA's advanced technology will enable TIS to significantly enhance its portable X-ray imaging solutions. Clinicians can expect AI-driven image analysis and 3D reconstruction capabilities that will dramatically improve diagnostic accuracy, streamline clinical workflows, and ultimately transform patient care. For investors and healthcare providers, this translates to:

●Enhanced Diagnostic Confidence: AI-powered tools provide clinicians with greater precision and reduce the potential for human error.

●Increased Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and faster image processing translate to time and cost savings for healthcare facilities.

●Improved Patient Outcomes: Earlier and more accurate diagnoses lead to more effective treatment and better patient care.

This collaboration with NVIDIA underscores Turner Imaging Systems' commitment to innovation and its mission to revolutionize medical imaging at the point of care.

About Turner Imaging Systems

Turner Imaging Systems is a pioneering force in innovative medical imaging solutions. The company is dedicated to improving patient outcomes, expanding healthcare access, and driving efficiency in medical workflows by delivering advanced X-ray technology directly to the point of care. TIS's SMART-C device stands at the forefront of portable imaging, providing unparalleled flexibility and mobility to healthcare providers across the globe. Future products in development will continue this mission, integrating AI and 3D reconstruction capabilities to deliver unmatched imaging performance whenever and wherever it's needed.

For more information, visit .

About NVIDIA Connect Program

The NVIDIA Connect program is an exclusive program designed to accelerate the success of forward-thinking companies leveraging NVIDIA's ecosystem and expertise in AI, accelerated computing, and more. The program provides its members with access to technical resources, personalized content, and valuable opportunities to connect with potential business partners, fostering innovation and growth.

