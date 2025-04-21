PLEI Launches Rangerpack: The Modular, Expandable Game Bag Built To Level Up Every Game Night
Versatile design for modern gamers
RangerPack features a dual-compartment layout with an expandable rear section, giving you the flexibility to switch from everyday use to full game-night loadouts. Expanded, it holds up to three standard-sized board game boxes , plus accessories, tech, and even a rolled-up playmat. In compact mode, it fits one full-size game for lighter travel days.
Weighing just 1.5kg , it delivers the function of a 40L backpack without the bulk. You get three carry styles to match your day: a padded messenger strap, hidden backpack straps with an adjustable chest buckle, and a reinforced top handle for grab-and-go moments.
Function meets form
Inside, there's a padded sleeve that fits devices up to 14", quick-access front pockets for dice and tokens, a side slot for your water bottle, and a dedicated playmat strap when the bag's expanded. The separated rear compartment cuts down on clutter and helps you set up games faster.
RangerPack's slim shape fits easily under desks, on trains, under airplane seats, or in the footwell of your car - ideal for smoother travel to and from game night.
Engineered for durability
Made to handle both city streets and outdoor adventures, RangerPack is crafted from 600D water-resistant nylon , with foam padding, reinforced seams, and heavy-duty YKK zippers . There's a hardboard support panel built in to help the bag keep its shape, especially in expanded mode - so your game boxes stay protected and upright.
Now Live on Kickstarter – Get Up to 45% Off!
For a limited time, RangerPack is available on Kickstarter with exclusive early-bird discounts of up to 36% . This is the best chance to grab it before it hits the mainstream market.
Whether you're heading to a local game café or packing for a convention weekend, RangerPack is built to carry smarter - and lighter.
About PLEI
PLEI is a small but mighty product design team focused on clever gear for tabletop and board game lovers. Known for crowdfunding hits like the ABC Boardgame Backpack , their goal is to make gear that works just as hard as the players who use it - modular, durable, and ready for game night.
