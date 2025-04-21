EEI Board Announces Drew Maloney As Incoming President And Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Drew Maloney's extensive public policy expertise, financial and energy sector work, and trade association leadership will be a tremendous asset to EEI member companies and the millions of customers we serve," said EEI Board Chair Maria Pope. "His proven record in Washington, DC, navigating some of the most complex policy landscapes by building effective coalitions, will be invaluable as our industry works to meet increasing electricity demand with a focus on keeping customer bills as low as possible. On behalf of the EEI board, I also want to thank interim President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn for her successful stewardship of the organization."

"As AI transforms our industries, manufacturers return to our shores, and daily life becomes more electrified, the strength and resilience of America's energy grid is more critical than ever," said Drew Maloney. "EEI's member companies make up an innovative and dynamic industry, and I am excited to work with them to lay out and execute policies to support critical infrastructure investment, accelerate the deployment of domestic energy sources, and keep energy affordable and reliable for customers. I am confident that, working with the Trump Administration and Congress, we will advance and strengthen American energy independence, national security, economic prosperity, and global leadership."

Maloney joins EEI from the American Investment Council (AIC), where he served as President and CEO since 2018, building a reputation for effective industry advocacy and strategic leadership, including efforts to promote investment in American energy production and critical infrastructure.

Prior to leading AIC, Maloney was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to serve as the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Legislative Affairs, where he worked on issues including tax policy and energy infrastructure investment policy.

From 2012 to 2017, Maloney was Vice President of Government and External Affairs for the Hess Corporation, directing international, federal, and state government relations while overseeing sustainability initiatives. In that role, Maloney helped lead industry efforts to successfully pass bipartisan energy legislation.

He joined the Hess Corporation from Ogilvy Government Relations, where he served as CEO and advocated for policies to strengthen grid reliability.

Earlier in his career on Capitol Hill, Maloney gained valuable energy policy experience while serving as Legislative Director and Chief of Staff in House leadership.

Maloney holds a law degree from the Catholic University of America and a bachelor's degree from Randolph-Macon College.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide safe, reliable electricity for nearly 250 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 70 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

SOURCE Edison Electric Institute