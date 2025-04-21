West Monroe Publishes Ultimate Guide To AI & Workforce Adoption To Ensure Companies Realize Full Value From AI Investments

New resource outlines how companies can build AI-fluent workforces as they invest heavily in AI tools and technologies

CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today released its Ultimate Guide to AI & Workforce Adoption , a comprehensive and practical guide for organizations seeking to bridge the gap between AI investment and meaningful workforce adoption.

AI technologies are advancing fast-and so are enterprise investments. In Gartner's 2023 AI in the Enterprise Survey, organizations reported spending an average of $2.3 million on generative AI just in the proof-of-concept phase. And by 2027, the cost of most enterprise applications is expected to rise by at least 40% due to GenAI pricing models. Yet despite this surge in spend, AI remains underused by the workforce: 81% of employees still report not using AI at all in the workplace, according to Pew Research .

"There's a growing disconnect between the speed of AI advancement technologically and how workforces are evolving to actually use it," said Dave Hilborn , leader of West Monroe's Organization, People & Change practice and co-author of the guide. "While many organizations are focused on the technology itself, they're overlooking a critical factor: how employees actually engage with it. When people understand and apply AI in the flow of work, it doesn't just improve adoption-it frees them from repetitive tasks and allows them to focus on more strategic, high-impact work."

The guide emphasizes that AI isn't just a technology challenge-it's a talent imperative. Without a deliberate people strategy, even the best AI investments risk stalling out.

Key takeaways include:



AI fluency as a competitive advantage : Real ROI depends on workforce adoption rates-not tools alone.

Upskilling at scale : Practical approaches to closing the gap between AI investment and enterprise-wide adoption.

Rethinking HR for the AI era : Leading HR functions are reshaping roles, embedding AI into talent strategy, and preparing for future work models.

Treating AI as a workforce category : Innovative organizations are integrating AI agents alongside employees, contractors, and outsourced teams. Human expertise as the true differentiator: AI can surface data-but it's the expertise of your people that turns it into meaningful insight.

"AI will be a game-changer for the modern workforce, but only if it's embedded into the way people actually work," said Steven Kirz , senior partner in West Monroe's Operations Excellence practice and co-author of the guide. "The future of work isn't about humans versus AI-it's about how they work together. The organizations that get this right will lead their industries."

A software company recently partnered with West Monroe to embed GenAI across its customer support experience, augmenting both the product and the employees who support it. Incorporating the change and people aspects into the technology adoption resulted in 14% faster time to resolution, 45% improvement in document search speed, and more than $26 million in operational savings.

Leading the Way: AI at West Monroe

West Monroe's AI & Workforce Adoption Guide reflects the firm's commitment to helping clients implement AI with purpose-ensuring their people are not just along for the ride but leading the way. The firm applies that same mindset internally by embedding AI across all areas of its own business:



West Monroe has developed or deployed 50+ AI-powered tools to enhance internal efficiency and client delivery, including 17 purpose-built GenAI assets .

Today, over 30 of the firm's service offerings already incorporate AI to increase value and efficiency or enable clients to effectively integrate AI into their business, a clear signal of how deeply integrated AI is in delivery.

Inside West Monroe, 92% of employees are engaging with AI in the firm's learning platform, Degreed, to continually hone their AI skills

A recent employee flash survey found that 87% feel motivated to adopt AI tools to enhance their performance. In the firm's first internal AI Week competition, teams submitted nearly 40 AI use cases , showcasing how innovation is a grassroots effort.

Access the full guide and learn more about West Monroe's workforce AI strategy: .

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

We excel at the intersection of industry, strategy, people and technology-always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes. Let's find more value for your business.

Share our passion at westmonroe

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis

Director, Communications & Public Relations

[email protected]

847-302-1762

Shira Cohen

Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

443-841-6879

SOURCE West Monroe Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED