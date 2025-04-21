Lambda Alpha International (LAI) Expands Global Reach

Land Use Organization Charters New Chapter, Grows Membership, and Launches New Website

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda Alpha International (LAI), an invitation-only, land economics organization, is expanding its global reach and influence. LAI provides a platform for a meaningful exchange of ideas among multi-disciplinary professionals who have distinguished themselves in fields related to the use and reuse of land. The organization has recently experienced a boost in prominence due to chapter development, membership growth in international markets, and a new website.

New Suncoast Chapter

LAI has expanded geographically by chartering a new Suncoast (Florida) chapter in October 2024. The Suncoast chapter serves Southwest Florida, including the Sarasota, Tampa Bay region.

LAI now consists of 30 global chapters, including: Aloha (Hawaii), Atlanta, AUM (India), Austin (Central Texas), Baltimore, Barcelona, Boston, Chicago region, George Washington (Washington DC), Golden Gate (San Francisco), London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Memphis, Minnesota, New York, Orange County, Ottawa, Philly, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, San Juan, Simcoe (Toronto), Sonoran Desert (Mexico), Suncoast (Florida), Tokyo, United Arab Emirates, Vancouver, and Zia (New Mexico).

Membership Increase

LAI has also seen a strengthening of existing chapters in key regions. Kathline King, Lambda Alpha International President, explains, "LAI has seen excellent membership growth in several markets, including Atlanta, Sacramento, Baltimore, Simcoe, London, and Barcelona. Our largest area of growth over the past five years has been in Europe with a 45% increase in membership. It's exciting to see LAI's influence expand abroad."

New Website

LAI has also launched a new website to assist in its communications initiatives. Claudia Sieb, Chair of LAI's Communications Committee, states, "LAI's sophisticated membership will be greatly served by the improved functionality and features of this modern website. It will also help boost our global profile as we live out our mission to connect professionals and share knowledge."

About Lambda Alpha International

Lambda Alpha International is the preeminent global forum for land economics where multidisciplinary members develop valuable connections, expose challenges and responses, share best practices, and participate in learning experiences – all to make positive impact in communities worldwide. Celebrating 95 years, LAI has 30 chapters around the globe with 2,000+ members. For more information, visit .

