Zehnder Communications Unveils Brand Refresh, Custom AI Services

NEW ORLEANS, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zehnder Communications, a fully integrated advertising agency serving regional, national and global companies, unveiled its "We Are Z" brand refresh with the launch of a new logo and its website showcasing solution-driven marketing case studies. Additionally, Zehnder has renamed its Research and Analytics division to Analytics and AI, reflecting the agency's enhanced use of custom artificial intelligence and predictive analysis for marketing problem solving.

"We Are Z" reinforces the agency's 2023 conversion to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and the integrative model of Zehnder's collective talent to elevate client brands.

"Zehnder is known as the 'Birthplace of Beyond®' because of our track record with client success stories. Whether in predictive AI, advanced paid digital marketing or creative executions, our employees/owners marry innovative marketing with customized solutions that move brand awareness and sales far beyond expectations," said Zehnder Communications CEO Henry Chassaignac.

As early adopters of digital marketing solutions, Zehnder's Analytics and AI division now produces top tier intelligence through the custom development of artificial intelligence solutions to identify patterns, present marketing predictions and recommendations based on actionable insights.

"Zehnder's AI analyzes vast amounts of customer data such as purchase history and social media browsing behavior to direct the creation of personalized marketing experiences. This data informs critical decisions, for example, in SEO such as topic clustering and on-page optimization that effectively moves customers through the sales funnel," commented Zehnder Communications Chief Digital Officer Dave Maher.

Zehnder's integrated suite of client services continues to focus on strategic creative development married with technological opportunities in research, analytics, SEO/SEM, digital media placement and practical AI applications.

About Zehnder Communications

Zehnder Communications is an employee-owned, fully integrated advertising agency providing strategic marketing, creative services, analytics and AI, media placement, social media, public relations, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Nashville and Rosemary Beach, the agency has served regional, national and international clients for 29 years. To learn more about Zehnder Communications, please visit WeAreZ

SOURCE Zehnder Communications

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED