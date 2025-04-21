Qubrid AI Accelerates Enterprise AI Adoption With New AI Controller Software Release Powering On-Prem AI GPU Appliances

MCLEAN, Va., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubrid AI a leader in enterprise AI solutions, today announced the release of AI Controller v1.1 , a powerful software update that enhances the functionality of Qubrid's On-Prem AI GPU Appliances . Purpose-built for secure, scalable, and high-performance AI workloads, the AI Controller software enables enterprises to take control of their AI infrastructure - on their own terms.

With AI adoption accelerating across sectors, organizations are increasingly prioritizing data privacy, sovereignty, and infrastructure control . Qubrid's latest AI Controller release brings cloud-like flexibility and ease-of-use to on-prem environments , helping businesses confidently deploy AI in secure, air-gapped settings.

Key Features of AI Controller v1.1:



User and Admin Profiles – Role-based access with separate user and admin views for better governance and security.

Resource Quota Management – Allocate and monitor compute, GPU, and memory resources to manage usage across teams and projects.

GPU Utilization, Temperature & Power History – Gain detailed insights into performance and hardware metrics for optimized operations.

Hugging Face Model Catalog Integration – Browse, select, and deploy top AI models from Hugging Face and other catalogs, directly from the platform.

Custom Containers from Docker Hub – Deploy user-defined Docker containers to bring custom workflows and dependencies into the environment. Air Gapped Ready – Deploy Qubrid AI GPU Appliances and AI Controller in highly secure air gapped datacenters.

Open, Flexible & Enterprise-Ready AI Infrastructure

Qubrid AI Controller is a fully open software platform designed to run on multi-vendor GPU hardware and across a wide range of OEM server configuration giving customers the flexibility to choose their preferred infrastructure vendors.

Appliances powered by AI Controller are available in both air-cooled and liquid-cooled GPU server models , offering deployment flexibility for data centers with varying thermal and power requirements.

Securing the Future of Enterprise AI

"Security, control, and flexibility are at the core of what we do," said Pranay Prakash , CEO of Qubrid AI. "Our AI Controller software, combined with air-gapped, on-prem AI appliances, ensures that enterprises can deploy AI where security and compliance matter most. Whether in financial institutions, healthcare, government, or edge environments-Qubrid AI is enabling secure, private AI infrastructure that doesn't compromise on performance or scalability."

A Message from the CTO

" Qubrid AI continues to lead the way in hybrid and private AI deployment. We're bringing cloud-like simplicity to on-prem AI infrastructure," added Ujjwal Rajbhandari , CTO at Qubrid AI. "With AI Controller v1.1, enterprises can run high-performance AI workloads in their own environments with full control, visibility, and flexibility. This release is a major step toward making AI infrastructure enterprise-grade, secure, and easy to use."

About Qubrid AI

Qubrid AI is a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company that empowers AI developers and engineers to solve complex real-world problems through its advanced AI cloud platform and turnkey on-prem appliances. For more information, visit

Media Contact – Crystal Bellin

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Qubrid, Inc

