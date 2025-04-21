Meperidine (Demerol) Market Size To Reach $563.7 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 1.5% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, CA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global Meperidine (Demerol) Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 507.9 Million in 2025 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 563.7 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2025 and 2032.

Global Meperidine (Demerol) Market Key Takeaways

The global meperidine (demerol) market size is anticipated to expand from USD 507.9 Mn in 2025 to USD 563.7 Mn by 2032. Global sales of meperidine (Demerol) will likely increase at a CAGR of 1.5% throughout the forecast period.

By form, tablets segment is projected to account for around USD 284.42 million in 2025. This can be attributed to patients' preference for meperidine (Demerol) tablets, owing to their convenience, longer shelf life, and ease of storage.

Based on application, anesthesia segment is set to dominate the industry, accounting for a prominent meperidine (Demerol) market share in 2025.

In terms of distribution channel, retail pharmacies segment will likely generate higher market revenues during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the undisputed leader in the global meperidine (Demerol) market during the forecast period, owing to high number of surgeries performed and increasing consumption of opioids for pain management. As per Coherent Market Insights' latest meperidine (Demerol) market analysis, North America is poised to account for around 1/2 of the global market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific remains the second-largest market for meperidine (Demerol), and the trend will likely persist through 2032. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of acute and chronic pain conditions and expanding access to pain management medications, especially across nations like India, China, and Japan.

Increasing Chronic Pain Prevalence Spurring Sales Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant meperidine (Demerol) market growth factors. One major factor expected to fuel growth of meperidine (Demerol) industry is the increasing prevalence of chronic pain globally.

According to the International Association for the Study of Pain, around 20% of the adult population globally suffers from chronic pain, making it a significant global health issue. To counter this, people use opioid pain management medications like meperidine.

Meperidine is commonly used for its potent analgesic effects in treating moderate to severe pain, especially in cases where other pain management strategies have proven insufficient. Thus, as the prevalence of chronic pain rises, so does the demand for meperidine (Demerol).

Side Effects and Use of Alternatives Limiting Market Growth

Meperidine (Demerol) usage is gradually declining in many countries due to its potential drug interactions, risk of neurotoxicity, and other safety concerns. Its usage can cause side effects like dizziness, nausea, vomiting, constipation, and breathing issues. These safety concerns are reducing overall meperidine (Demerol) market demand.

Many healthcare professionals and patients are shifting their preference towards safer and more effective alternatives like fentanyl or non-opioid analgesics. This shift is expected to restrain growth of the global meperidine (Demerol) market during the forecast period.

Rise in Surgical Procedures Population Creating Growth Prospects

Meperidine is commonly used for pain relief in surgical procedures. Thus, an increase in the number of surgeries, including minimally invasive ones, will likely fuel demand for analgesics like meperidine (Demerol).

Rising geriatric population is also expected to create growth opportunities for meperidine (Demerol) manufacturers. This is because older people are more susceptible to chronic pain conditions and often require pain management medications, including opioids like meperidine.

According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, chronic pain affects a significant portion of the elderly population, with some studies indicating that up to 76% of older adults living in the community experience pain.

Opioids like meperidine are often used by elderly to manage discomfort and improve quality of life. Therefore, an increase in the elderly population with pain conditions is expected to boost meperidine (Demerol) sales during the forecast period.

Emerging Meperidine (Demerol) Market Trends

Availability of cost-effective generic versions of meperidine is making it more accessible and affordable. This can drive its usage in regions and healthcare settings where cost is a significant factor.

Technological advancements in drug delivery systems are paving way for more efficient injectable formulations and administration methods. This can make meperidine a more convenient option for healthcare providers as well as patients.

Usage of meperidine (Demerol) for applications like cough relief and diarrhea treatment is also playing a key role in boosting the overall meperidine (demerol) market growth.

Leading companies are focusing on developing abuse-deterrent formulations of meperidine to address concerns regarding opioid abuse.

Analyst's View

“ The global meperidine (Demerol) market is set to witness sluggish growth, driven primarily by rising prevalence of acute and chronic pain conditions, increasing number of surgeries performed globally, and growing geriatric population,” said senior analyst Vipul Patil.“ On the other hand, side effects associated with meperidine and transition towards safer alternatives are limited meperidine (Demerol) market growth.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in meperidine (Demerol) market report:



Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Vintage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Epic Pharma, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi

Egalet Corporation

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. Sun Pharmaceutical

Key Developments

In January 2023, Pfizer Inc. entered into an agreement with Abzena under which it will acquire Abzena's manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina. The new facility will improve Pfizer's innovative pipeline products.

In April 2022, Hikma Pharmaceuticals completed acquisition of Custopharm Inc., enhancing its portfolio of drugs, including meperidine, and expanding its market reach.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Form :



Tablet

Injection Syrup



By Application :



Anesthesia

Cough Treatment Diarrhea Treatment



By Distribution Channel :



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U,K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

