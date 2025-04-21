The IV Healing Spa In Los Angeles Launches Most Potent Anti-Wrinkle & Anti-Aging Topical Rapamycin Cream On The Market
"Our goal was to create something powerful, proven, and premium," said Dr. David Mahjoubi , board-certified Physician and founder of IV Healing Spa. "This is a medical-grade anti-aging formula designed for those serious about longevity and skin health."
Key Advantages of IV Healing Spa's Rapamycin Cream
Highest Concentration on the Market – 0.4% rapamycin, double that of FDA-approved HYFTORTM
Medical-Grade Base – Formulated with Medisca's VersaProTM, for superior dermal absorption
Doctor-Formulated & Made in the USA – Developed by a licensed physician and compounded domestically
Non-Comedogenic & Hypoallergenic – Free from parabens and MI/MCI, designed for sensitive skin
Clinically Supported Results
Topical rapamycin has been shown in clinical studies to:
Improve skin tone and reduce hyperpigmentation
Diminish the appearance of fine lines and sagging
Enhance dermal thickness and elasticity
Promote smoother, younger-looking skin
In one study, 73% of participants reported visible improvement in skin quality. The cream works by targeting the mTOR pathway , helping reverse the root causes of skin aging-not just the symptoms.
To purchase or learn more, visit:
About IV Healing Spa
Located in the heart of Los Angeles, IV Healing Spa is a boutique wellness clinic focused on cutting-edge anti-aging therapies, IV infusions, and longevity solutions. Led by Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD , a board-certified Physician with 16 years of expertise, the clinic delivers personalized, science-backed treatments in a serene, luxury setting.
Offerings include:
IV Therapy for energy, mental clarity, libido, and mood
Peptide Therapies like oxytocin, selank, and semax for anxiety and neuroprotection
Topical & Oral Supplements , including Enclomiphene for testosterone support and Rapamycin cream for facial rejuvenation
Each client receives a tailored wellness plan and can unwind in private rooms equipped with plush leather recliners, noise-canceling headphones, and tranquil ambiance.
Media Contact:
IV Healing Spa
(310) 526-4138
[email protected]
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a healthcare provider before beginning any new skincare regimen.
