The IV Healing Spa In Los Angeles Launches Most Potent Anti-Wrinkle & Anti-Aging Topical Rapamycin Cream On The Market

"Our goal was to create something powerful, proven, and premium," said Dr. David Mahjoubi , board-certified Physician and founder of IV Healing Spa. "This is a medical-grade anti-aging formula designed for those serious about longevity and skin health."

Key Advantages of IV Healing Spa's Rapamycin Cream



Highest Concentration on the Market – 0.4% rapamycin, double that of FDA-approved HYFTORTM



Medical-Grade Base – Formulated with Medisca's VersaProTM, for superior dermal absorption



Doctor-Formulated & Made in the USA – Developed by a licensed physician and compounded domestically

Non-Comedogenic & Hypoallergenic – Free from parabens and MI/MCI, designed for sensitive skin

Clinically Supported Results

Topical rapamycin has been shown in clinical studies to:



Improve skin tone and reduce hyperpigmentation



Diminish the appearance of fine lines and sagging



Enhance dermal thickness and elasticity

Promote smoother, younger-looking skin

In one study, 73% of participants reported visible improvement in skin quality. The cream works by targeting the mTOR pathway , helping reverse the root causes of skin aging-not just the symptoms.

To purchase or learn more, visit:



About IV Healing Spa

Located in the heart of Los Angeles, IV Healing Spa is a boutique wellness clinic focused on cutting-edge anti-aging therapies, IV infusions, and longevity solutions. Led by Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD , a board-certified Physician with 16 years of expertise, the clinic delivers personalized, science-backed treatments in a serene, luxury setting.

Offerings include:



IV Therapy for energy, mental clarity, libido, and mood



Peptide Therapies like oxytocin, selank, and semax for anxiety and neuroprotection

Topical & Oral Supplements , including Enclomiphene for testosterone support and Rapamycin cream for facial rejuvenation

Each client receives a tailored wellness plan and can unwind in private rooms equipped with plush leather recliners, noise-canceling headphones, and tranquil ambiance.

Media Contact:

IV Healing Spa

(310) 526-4138

[email protected]



Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a healthcare provider before beginning any new skincare regimen.

