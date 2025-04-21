United States (USA) Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Worth $6.08 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 6.08 billion by 2028, up from USD 0.92 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 46.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM." The growth of Artificial Intelligence in the Manufacturing Market in the US can be attributed to the rapid adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing plants, which generate large volumes of data used to train machine learning algorithms, enhancing the capabilities of robots. Additionally, the US is a leader in adopting the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which, along with computer vision and context-awareness computing technologies, facilitates smarter, more efficient manufacturing processes. These technological advancements, combined with the country's strong focus on innovation and digital transformation, contribute to the anticipated growth of AI in the manufacturing market in the US.

Hardware segment to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The hardware segment of AI in the manufacturing market in the US is set to experience substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance processors that can efficiently handle complex AI algorithms. This segment includes various components such as processors, memory, and network systems, with processors being categorized into microprocessor units (MPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). Among these, GPUs are particularly expected to see rapid growth due to their exceptional parallel computing capabilities, which are essential for running AI-driven applications in manufacturing. As the industry continues to embrace AI technologies to optimize production, improve automation, and enhance data processing, the demand for advanced hardware solutions like GPUs, MPUs, and FPGAs is expected to rise, further fueling the market's expansion in the US.

Computer vision technology segment to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The computer vision segment within the AI in manufacturing market in the US is experiencing significant growth. This technology enables machines to analyze visual data, improving production processes by detecting defects, monitoring quality, and enhancing automation. In industries like automotive, electronics, and food & beverage, computer vision is used for quality inspections, defect detection, and ensuring precise assembly. It also supports predictive maintenance by identifying equipment issues early, reducing downtime. In the automotive sector, it plays a key role in part recognition and surface inspection. As AI and computer vision technology advance, their application in US manufacturing will continue to grow, driving greater efficiency, reducing costs, and improving production capabilities across various industries.

Predictive maintenance & machinery inspection hold a significant market share in the AI in manufacturing market in the US.

Predictive maintenance & machinery inspection hold a significant market share in the AI in manufacturing market in the US. AI systems analyze data from machinery and sensors to predict potential failures, allowing maintenance to be performed only when needed, thus reducing downtime and costs. In machinery inspection, AI detects defects and anomalies in real-time, improving quality control and reducing human error. This application is especially beneficial in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and energy, where equipment reliability is crucial. By enabling early issue detection, predictive maintenance & machinery inspection enhance operational efficiency, extend equipment life, and ensure smooth production. As AI continues to advance, these applications will remain central to manufacturing optimization in the US market.

Automotive industry holds a significant market share in the AI in manufacturing market in the US.

The automotive industry holds a significant market share in the AI in manufacturing industry in the US. AI technology is widely used in automotive manufacturing for process automation, quality control, and predictive maintenance. AI-powered systems help detect defects, monitor assembly lines, and ensure that components meet required specifications. Computer vision and robotics are applied for tasks such as part recognition, defect detection, and precise assembly. Additionally, AI enables predictive maintenance by analyzing machinery data to forecast potential failures, minimizing downtime and reducing repair costs. As AI technology evolves, its integration into the US automotive industry will continue to enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall manufacturing processes.

The report profiles key players in US AI in manufacturing companies such as IBM, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, General Electric Company, Google LLC, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Sight Machine, and others.

