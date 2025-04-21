Mindpeak And Digitcells Forge Alliance To Advance AI-Powered Digital Pathology Workflows: A Paradigm Shift For Diagnostic Precision And Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DigitCells, an innovator at the forefront of comprehensive pathology solutions, and Mindpeak, a pioneering force in artificial intelligence-driven pathology software, today announced a partnership. This strategic collaboration will integrate Mindpeak's cutting-edge AI algorithms into DigitCells' advanced digital pathology platform, ushering in a new era of enhanced efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and workflow optimization for pathology laboratories nationwide.

Chicago, IL, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitCells, an innovator at the forefront of comprehensive pathology solutions, and Mindpeak, a pioneering force in artificial intelligence-driven pathology software, today announced a partnership. This strategic collaboration will integrate Mindpeak's cutting-edge AI algorithms into DigitCells' advanced digital pathology platform, ushering in a new era of enhanced efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and workflow optimization for pathology laboratories nationwide.

DigitCells offers a complete digital pathology ecosystem, anchored by its revolutionary TWO-DTM (Tissue Workflow Optimization for Digital) system. This groundbreaking platform represents a significant departure from traditional analog biopsy procurement, providing a digital infrastructure that meticulously captures and tracks the precise location, orientation, and chain of custody of individual biopsies. The TWO-DTM system inherently streamlines laboratory workflows, optimizing downstream processes for Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) and facilitating seamless integration with sophisticated AI applications. Notably, the TWO-DTM system's unique capability to accommodate multiple biopsy cores within a single tissue cassette at the point of collection presents a significant advantage for downstream AI analysis.

Mindpeak is recognized for its suite of powerful, clinically validated AI-driven tools (research use only in the USA) meticulously designed to elevate efficiency, precision, and inter-observer consistency in diagnostic pathology. Their solutions provide invaluable decision support, seamlessly embedding within existing laboratory information systems (LIS) and workflows with a focus on transparent and interpretable results.

The initial phase of this collaboration will concentrate on the integration of Mindpeak's comprehensive suite of Breast cancer AI applications into DigitCells' pathology workflow. A nationwide rollout of this integrated solution is slated for 2025, leveraging the extensive reach and established infrastructure of DigitCells' parent company, GoPath Diagnostics. Based outside of Chicago, GoPath Diagnostics is a well-respected nationwide reference laboratory with a 12-year track record of excellence in molecular and anatomic pathology services, uniquely positioned to facilitate widespread adoption.

Furthermore, Mindpeak and GoPath Diagnostics will embark on a collaborative development effort focused on Mindpeak's Prostate cancer AI suite. This synergistic partnership will harness Mindpeak's deep AI expertise to develop advanced tools for automated tumor segmentation, precise quantification of percent tumor involvement, and automated tumor scoring of prostate biopsies.

The integration of Mindpeak's AI algorithms within the DigitCells TWO-DTM system offers compelling advantages for pathology laboratories. By enabling the processing of multiple spatially distinct biopsies on a single slide, the TWO-DTM system unlocks the potential for parallel AI analysis, leading to substantial gains in efficiency and significant reductions in operational costs. This accelerated workflow translates directly to faster diagnostic turnaround times, ultimately benefiting patient care.

The combined scientific teams will also pursue a peer-reviewed publication highlighting the novel advancements and performance characteristics of this integrated system, particularly in comparison to existing prostate AI solutions.

While the initial focus is on breast and prostate pathology, strategic plans are already underway to extend the integration of the DigitCells TWO-DTM system to encompass applications in Gastrointestinal and Dermatopathology before the end of the current year, demonstrating the versatility and scalability of the platform.

"By integrating Mindpeak's AI into DigitCells' platform, the partnership aims to streamline pathology workflows and support diagnostic efficiency," says DigitCells' CEO, Jim Lu, MD, PhD.“We are confident that this collaboration will redefine the standards of diagnostic pathology, offering new levels of efficiency and accuracy.”

“There is strong synergy between Mindpeak's advanced AI capabilities and DigitCells' innovative digital workflow, emphasizing the tangible benefits for pathologists,” says Mindpeak CEO, Felix Faber.“We are excited to partner with DigitCells and GoPath Diagnostics to extend the reach of our AI-powered solutions to a broader network of pathology laboratories.”

About DigitCells:

Based in Buffalo Grove, IL, DigitCells provides comprehensive digital pathology solutions designed to fully modernize laboratory workflows. Its offerings begin with the unique TWO-DTM biopsy procurement and workflow optimization system, which digitizes tissue handling from the point of collection. Beyond TWO-DTM, DigitCells provides a complete ecosystem including state-of-the-art Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) systems, intuitive Image Management Software (IMS), and a dedicated Laboratory Information System (LIS) for anatomic and molecular pathology featuring fully embedded IMS capabilities. Secure cloud storage and robust information security services underpin the entire platform. This integrated approach enhances laboratory efficiency, traceability, and ensures seamless readiness for advanced applications like the integration of powerful AI tools. DigitCells is a subsidiary of GoPath Diagnostics.

About Mindpeak:

Founded in 2018, Mindpeak is a global innovator in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. The company develops cutting-edge algorithms that support pathologists in routine diagnostics, focusing on automating tissue analysis for faster, more accurate results. Mindpeak's platform is designed to enhance productivity and diagnostic confidence in clinical labs, helping to improve patient outcomes in cancer care.

About GoPath Diagnostics:

GoPath® Diagnostics is a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified molecular and digital diagnostic laboratory located in the northern suburbs of Chicago. Specializing in advanced anatomic pathology and cancer molecular testing, GoPath leverages innovative technologies-including next-generation sequencing (NGS)-to deliver comprehensive cancer diagnostics through OncoTarget® NGS series for solid tumors and the GeneticsNow® platform for hereditary cancer testing, including BRCANow® (breast/ovarian cancer), ProstateNow® (prostate cancer), and LynchNow® (Lynch syndrome). GoPath serves clinical practices, hospital systems, cancer centers, academic research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. A dedicated team of 150 professionals remains committed to exceptional service and diagnostic excellence.

CONTACT: Name: Edgar Castellanos Email: ... Job Title: Director of Marketing & Product Development