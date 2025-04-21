DATAMYTE ANNOUNCES THE INTEGRATION OF AI INTO ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING PROCESS IMPROVEMENT SOLUTIONS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We've seen tremendous growth on our Digital Clipboard subscriber base in the past year. And with the addition of AI-based DataMyteGPT, we are expecting exponential growth in 2025. Integrating AI as a Knowledge Base enhancement is the first phase in a more extensive deployment of AI throughout the Digital Clipboard platform," explains Joel Ronning, CEO of DATAMYTE. "Manufacturing demands precision and speed and now with AI our clients can quickly scale Digital Clipboard across work areas to reduce inefficiencies and foster a culture of continuous improvement for the highest quality output."

About DATAMYTE

For over 50 years, DATAMYTE has been a global pioneer in production and quality management solutions dedicated to improving productivity, compliance, safety, and quality in manufacturing. Their offerings enable teams to address issues efficiently, improve data visibility, escalate concerns, and streamline workflows for corrective action. DATAMYTE's product portfolio includes hardware and software solutions for Quality Planning, Mobile and Fixed Station Data Acquisition, Statistical Process Control, Residual Torque Management, and Digital Transformation. With a focus on data intelligence, DATAMYTE's premier low-code Digital Clipboard platform enables manufacturers to streamline processes, improve product quality, and drive operational excellence. Learn more at datamyte .

