Digikey To Showcase Automation Offerings And Supplier Demonstrations At Automate 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Show attendees can view demonstrations at the DigiKey booth from the company's collaborating sponsors: Siemens , Schneider Electric , SICK , Banner Engineering , Eaton Tripp Lite and Arduino . DigiKey's automation offerings include a roster of more than 500 industry-leading suppliers in categories including PLCs, robotics, sensors, safety and more.

Automate is produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and is the largest solutions-based showcase of automation, robotics, vision and motion controls in North America.

"We're thrilled to be back at Automate this year as demand for industrial automation solutions continues to grow across every sector," said Connor Doherty, director of industrial automation at DigiKey. "This event is a great opportunity to connect with customers, partners and innovators, and to highlight how our global reach, deep inventory, and customer-first approach empower design engineers around the world to bring their automation projects to life with speed, confidence and support at every step."

Automate attendees can scan their badge to receive a DigiKey ruler, along with a chance to win a professional electrician tool kit with tools from Klein Tools , Jonard Tools , Wiha and Eaton Tripp Lite . Additionally, attendees who participate in a short survey will receive a DigiKey caliper.

Attendees can find DigiKey at booth #6218. For more information about DigiKey's automation and control offerings and its presence at Automate, visit DigiKey .

