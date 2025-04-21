GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed Upexi, Inc. To Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy

GSR , a leading crypto trading and investment firm, today announced it has anchored a $100 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) into Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The investment follows Upexi's announcement of a strategic shift toward a cryptocurrency-based treasury strategy aimed at generating long-term appreciation and yield for shareholders. Upexi has committed to the establishment of a Solana treasury strategy that includes the accumulation and staking of Solana.

The investment underscores GSR's confidence in Solana as a leading high-performance blockchain and GSR's mission to bridge the gap between traditional capital markets and the digital asset ecosystem.

GSR continues to invest in the broader digital asset ecosystem, offering capital solutions, liquidity, and strategic advisory services to partners at all stages of growth.

About GSR

The GSR Group brings over a decade of experience as a leading digital asset liquidity provider and multi-stage investor. Our full-spectrum offering includes OTC trading, market making, and treasury management. Deeply embedded in the digital asset ecosystem, we work with token issuers, institutional investors, and top-tier trading venues. Beyond capital, we deliver strategic insight, deep liquidity, and long-term partnerships to the founders, protocols, and platforms shaping the future of crypto markets.

