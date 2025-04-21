403
MIT World Peace University Announces Innovation With Novel Hydrogen Production Ahead Of Earth Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune: MIT World Peace University (MITWPU) has made significant advancements in sustainable energy research, with two pioneering projects: a novel process for generating green hydrogen directly from sugarcane juice and an innovative batch reactor system for biodiesel production using agro waste based heterogeneous catalysts. These developments underscore MITWPU's commitment to India's green energy transition and sustainable future.
The university has developed a unique process to generate hydrogen from sugarcane juice using microorganisms, which also converts carbon dioxide into acetic acid, making it more sustainable. This research supports Government's Green Hydrogen Mission and offers sugar industries an opportunity to produce hydrogen, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.
A patent has already been submitted for this technology. This project proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Non-Conventional Energy (MNRE) for funding. The centre of excellence on green hydrogen has also been submitted to MNRE, Government of India.
Dr Bharat Kale, Emeritus Professor & Director of Material Science [COE]s said“The university's bioprocess operates at room temperature using sugarcane juice, sea water, and wastewater, contributing to global efforts to reduce hydrogen costs to $1/kg. Unlike conventional water-splitting methods, this process generates valuable byproducts, ensuring zero discharge and making it a viable solution for India's energy transition. We are seeking industry partners for lab-scale development and eventual technology transfer.”
The work on hydrogen storage is also in progress using Metallo-organic framework (MOF). The MOFs for hydrogen storage and CO2 captures has been focused intensely.
The university aims to support industries in scaling up the technology, which could be commercially viable within a year. The project is led by researchers Dr. Sagar Kanekar, Dr. Bharat Kale, Dr. Anand Kulkarni, Prof. Niraj Topare, Dr. Santosh Patil, Dr. Dev Thapa, Dr. Biswas and Dr. Ratnadip Joshi.
In addition, MITWPU has developed an operational efficient batch reactor system for sustainable biodiesel production using an agro-waste-based heterogeneous catalyst. This catalyst and system have been patented which has offered an environmentally friendly solution by eliminating waste generation and utilizing agricultural residues into affordable and efficient catalyst. The porous structure of the catalyst increases surface area, improving efficiency and give thermal stability during production.
Dr Kale added:“Biodiesel produced through this system serves as an economical alternative to fossil fuels. The patent covers both the catalyst and process design, ensuring efficiency in production. While industry partnerships are still in discussion, commercialization is expected within six months of technology transfer. Large-scale biodiesel production will rely on industry adoption, supported by government policies. The process contributes to India's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to renewable energy, particularly in states like Punjab and Haryana, where biomass burning is a concern.”
These projects are spearheaded by Prof. Niraj Topare, Dr. Santosh Patil, and Dr. Bharat Kale. Both innovations highlight the sustainable energy solutions, offering viable alternatives to fossil fuels while supporting India's green energy transition. The university continues to seek industry collaborations to accelerate the commercialization of these technologies.
About MIT WPU
MITWPU is moving towards advance research and development in the areas of green hydrogen and storage, Lithium and sodium ion batteries, supercapacitors, semiconductors, quantum materials such as 2D materials. The other areas like photonics, sensors and solar cells, quantum dots and quantum dot embedded glasses and polymers. The projects aim for development of technologies and training of MITWPU engineering and science students in this area. MITWPU is well equipped with characterization equipment's such as FESEM, ICPMS, XRD, RAMAN, Particles size analyser etc. This is the unique facility has been established under one roof.
