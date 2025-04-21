Milesight Unveils Platexpert: A Breakthrough AI-Powered License Plate Recognition Technology For Intelligent Traffic Solutions
XIAMEN, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IP-based video surveillance solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its cutting-edge PlateXpert Technology - a transformative advancement in the evolution of License Plate Recognition (LPR) for traffic management.
PlateXpert Technology represents the core innovation behind the Milesight Intelligent Traffic Series Camera. Developed entirely in-house and powered by continuously evolving deep learning AI algorithms, PlateXpert is further enhanced by a comprehensive suite of auxiliary identification techniques, enabling superior license plate capture accuracy and reliability across a wide range of real-world traffic scenarios.
Trained on a vast dataset of license plate samples from multiple countries and regions, PlateXpert delivers an exceptional 98% recognition rate and accuracy, even under complex environmental conditions. By learning and adapting over time, the technology ensures continuous performance optimization, empowering traffic systems with robust and future-proof LPR technology.
Key Features of Milesight PlateXpert Technology:
1. Advanced AI Powered LPR
-
Powered by Deep Learning Al
100% In-house Developed
Dedicated AI Algorithm Team
Continuously Updates & Evolves
2. Precise Recognition Under Challenging Conditions
-
Frame Parity Flashing Technology
740nm/850nm IR Wavelength
Auto Parameter Adjustment for Stable & Sharp Image Quality
630ft Long Distance LPR
3. Broad LPR Applicability
-
LPR Supported in 50+ Countries
EU Fusion LPR Algorithm
Special Characters Recognition
LPR Supported in 50+ States Across the U.S.
4. 98% High Accuracy LPR
-
Configurable License Plate Serial Format
Continuous Recognition and Optimal Result Selection
Filtering Out License Plates Smaller than the Set Threshold
Two Specialized Algorithms for Distinct Scenarios: Road Traffic Mode & Parking Gate Mode
LPR Activated Upon Vehicle Crossing the Trigger Line
Plate Confidence Level is Supported
5. Recognize More than License Plate
-
Recognize License Plate of Every Kind
-
Angled plates, reflective plates, low-contrast characters plates, multi-line plates, and ADR plates
-
License plate numbers, plate colors, vehicle colors, vehicle types, vehicle makes, and more
Join PlateXpert Webinar to Win a Free LPR Camera
Webinar Time: April 22nd - April 30th
Get a preview at:
About Milesight
Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture meaningful data. It innovatively applies Al, 5G, loT to bring real impact to diverse applications. Committed to making sensing matter, Milesight responsively addresses customer demands and works closely with a growing partner ecosystem to realize the value of data.
Contact:
Angel Cai
Marketing Manager, Milesight
86-592-5922772
[email protected]
SOURCE MilesightWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment