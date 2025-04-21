Creality Launches Creality Cloud Version 6.0 With AI Features And New Incentive System

Revamped Model Marketplace with a New Incentive System

With the new incentive system, designers can now earn points based on the number of downloads and successful prints of their models. These points can be redeemed for Creality 3D printers, gift cards, and more through the Creality Cloud Eshop.

Even for those who don't create models, they can still earn points by uploading model printing settings, which in turn helps the community and the original creator.

New Model Boosting Feature for Higher Model Visibility

Users can amplify the visibility of the models they downloaded or printed with up to four Boost Tickets per week. Every valid boost also enters the user into exciting prize draws to support their creative endeavors.

AI-Powered Model Discovery and Search

A powerful new AI search system allows users to explore Creality Cloud's extensive library of over 1 million models with unprecedented accuracy. Leveraging semantic AI, it understands user intent rather than simply matching keywords. Users can also search for models by uploading images, making discovery even more intuitive.

Smarter, Faster, and More Efficient Sharing and Organization

Spend more time creating and less time organizing. A redesigned upload process now includes smart categorization that automatically recommends the best category, SEO-optimized descriptions, and relevant tags for each model. Additionally, AI image processing can resize cover images to a 1:1 ratio, ensuring consistent and professional-looking thumbnails.

Additionally, a new Insights feature provides real-time performance analytics for every model.

Creality Cloud Version 6.0 is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store .

"Creality Cloud 6.0 distills our renewed commitment to empowering a global community of makers," said Brent Huang, Head of Creality Cloud. "This release is a major step forward in how creators share their work, gain visibility, and get rewarded for their creativity. From AI-powered discovery to our new incentive system, every feature is designed to make 3D printing more accessible, collaborative, and rewarding for everyone. We're excited to see how our users continue to push the boundaries of what's possible."

About Creality Cloud

Creality Cloud is a comprehensive 3D printing platform and a brand under Crealit . It offers more than 1 million 3D models, AI-powered tools, built-in cloud slicing, and remote printer control-all in one app. With a 4.8-star rating and over 8 million downloads on Google Play Store, Creality Cloud stands as the most popular 3D printing platform in the industry.

Beyond its robust features, Creality Cloud prioritizes copyright protection, actively safeguarding the rights of 3D model designers to support original content. A standout example is its collaboration with the creator of the Turtle Cup Holder model. By securing official commercial authorization, the platform helped turn this design into a best-seller while ensuring copyright protection.

SOURCE CREALITY CLOUD