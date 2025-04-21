SMTC Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Semtech Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - SMTC

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Semtech Corporation ("Semtech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SMTC ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 21, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Semtech's CopperEdge product line failed to meet the needs of customers. The Company was forced to make architecture changes to CopperEdge products. The Company's sales of these products would not ramp up in fiscal 2026 due to the design changes.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

