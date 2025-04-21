Edible Garden And Chef JJ Johnson Deliver Fresh Flavor And Sustainability To NYC With Earth Day Herb Giveaway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating sustainability and community at FIELDTRIP locations, Company's Zero-Waste Inspired® mission grows beyond the greenhouse

Celebrate Earth Day with Edible Garden and Chef JJ Johnson

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW ), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced a special Earth Day collaboration with its Culinary Advisor, James Beard Award-winning Chef JJ Johnson, and his acclaimed FIELDTRIP restaurants. In celebration of Earth Day, guests visiting any of FIELDTRIP's three New York City locations-Rockefeller Center, Morningside Heights, or Harlem-on April 22 will receive a complimentary USDA Organic potted herb, courtesy of Edible Garden. This initiative is designed to promote sustainability, food equity, and community engagement-aligning with Edible Garden's mission to provide sustainably grown, locally sourced produce, and Chef JJ's commitment to making culturally inspired, community-rooted cuisine accessible to all.

“Earth Day is a powerful reminder of the responsibility we all share to protect the planet,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“We wanted to offer something that not only celebrates sustainability but also empowers people to bring it into their own homes. A living potted herb is more than just a gift, it is something that can be planted, nurtured, and enjoyed again and again, offering a small but meaningful way to make sustainability part of everyday life. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to Edible Garden's Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, which integrates sustainable farming practices, local distribution, and eco-conscious packaging to reduce environmental impact. By teaming up with Chef JJ and FIELDTRIP, we are delivering that mission directly to the community in a tangible and flavorful way.”

Chef JJ Johnson, known for his creative fusion of global flavors and his commitment to sustainability, sees this collaboration as a natural extension of his mission to make delicious, ethically sourced food accessible to all.

“I have always believed that fresh ingredients are the foundation of great food,” said Chef JJ Johnson.“When people start with something fresh, vibrant, and full of life-like a living herb-it naturally elevates the entire cooking experience. Partnering with Edible Garden to give away potted herbs this Earth Day is a way to inspire people to cook more at home, to waste less, and to think more intentionally about where their food comes from and how it is grown. There is something powerful about being able to nurture an herb, pick it fresh, and use it to flavor your favorite dish. We hope this initiative encourages a deeper connection to sustainability, self-sufficiency, and a renewed appreciation for using fresh, natural ingredients in everyday meals.”

ABOUT CHEF JJ JOHNSON

JJ Johnson is an award-winning chef, TV Personality, and Author best known for his barrier-breaking cuisine informed by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing. His groundbreaking work has earned him numerous accolades, including a prestigious James Beard Foundation Book Award and recognition on the Nation's Restaurant News Power List twice. He has been featured on multiple television shows, including his television show, 'Just Eats with Chef JJ,' on CLEO TV. Chef JJ's cookbook, "The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table," was listed as one of New York Times Best Cookbooks in 2023.



He is the chef and founder of FIELDTRIP, a made-to-order rice bowl shop that debuted in 2019 with three locations in NYC and one in the Bahamas, Atlantis Paradise Island. Chef JJ highlights rice as a hero ingredient and showcases it in recipes sourced from around the world. As one of the only fast-casual restaurants on Esquire's“America's Best New Restaurants” list in 2020, FIELDTRIP utilizes sustainable ingredients and ethically sourced vegetables and proteins, creating a flavorful and diverse dining experience.

JJ Johnson recently took on the role of Culinary Creative Director of Blue LLama, a jazz club in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and has launched a concept with Wonder called Bankside, which brings the oasis of the Atlantic Shore to New Yorkers and New Jerseyians' doorsteps.

Chef JJ is a thought leader, community champion, food justice, and equity advocate. He is currently involved with organizations including Rethink Food, Harlem Grown, and Friends of the Children where he uses his platform to evolve the culinary industry.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, the Company's ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“design,”“expect,”“intend,”“objective,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

