Industry 5.0 Market In United States To Reach $65.1 Billion By 2029: Seize The Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reportThe global industry 5.0 market in US is expected to be valued at USD 15.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 65.1 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.1 % from 2024 to 2029.

The major factors propelling the growth of the industry 5.0 market in the US across diverse industries include rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial 3d printing. The human-centric approach, along with manufacturing 5.0 technologies, is also revolutionizing the methods considered in industrial production and supply processes. This evolution responds to the increasing demand for customized products and personalized experiences, fostering a human-centric approach to manufacturing 5.0 that empowers workers with advanced tools and technologies. In addition to this, Countries like the US are focussing on interconnection, information transparency, technical assistance and decentralized decision-making making which puts human resources at the center of the production processes in industry 5.0 technologies ecosystem.US is focusing on empowering enterprises to increase automation efficiency and employ human creativity for problem-solving and customization which is boosting market for industry 5.0.

US Industry 5.0 Market Segmentation:

The digital twin technology segment to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The digital twin segment is expected to grow fastest in the industry, 5.0, during the forecast period. Digital twins play a central role in this integration by providing virtual representations of physical assets, processes, and systems. As industries increasingly adopt Industry 5.0 principles to enhance efficiency, productivity, and customization, the demand for digital twin solutions rises accordingly to facilitate real-time monitoring, analysis, and optimization. In addition, digital twins enable predictive maintenance, where machines can anticipate equipment failures and recommend proactive maintenance actions, minimizing downtime and reducing maintenance costs. This capability aligns with the goals of Industry 5.0 to optimize operations and enhance asset performance. Furthermore, digital twins act as a critical pillar of connectivity between cyberspace and physical space in every aspect of the product environment and improve sustainability performances of the entire manufacturing and lifecycle value chain.

The automotive segment projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The automotive industry leverages technologies, such as automation, IoT, data analytics, and AI, to revolutionize production processes. Industry 5.0 in the automotive industry combines all these advanced manufacturing technologies, such as AI/ML, robotics, IoT, and 3D printing (which allows rapid prototyping and custom manufacturing for automotive parts) with human skills and creativity. This combination approach boosts efficiency, reduces downtime, and enables rapid customization to meet market demands. Factors such as increasing efficiency and flexibility in the production of auto parts, promoting more sustainable manufacturing practices, making automotive logistics & supply chain more resilient to crises, rising focus on automation, digitalization, resource conservation, renewables usage, recycling, and circular economy in automotive production processes to drive the market for industry 5.0 in the automotive industry.

US is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the industry 5.0 market in the US are the rising demand for smart tools, the growing adoption of technologies, such as IoT and IIoT, and the increasing need to optimize productivity and reduce operational and maintenance costs. Government support to drive industrialization will also boost the demand for Industry 5.0 Several governmental initiatives have been implemented across the region, each aimed at fostering industrial development.

The market in the North American region, especially the US, is driven by the combination of high-end automation, human-AI cooperation, sustainability targets, and mass customization. Driving forces are the growing deployment of AI-driven robotics, cobots (collaborative robots), hyper-personalization in production, and the need for sustainable and resilient supply chains. The US government's CHIPS and Science Act (2022), meant to boost semiconductor production, is also spurring the adoption of smart factories and autonomous production systems. Tesla has introduced AI-driven robotics into its Gigafactories, allowing for higher accuracy and maintaining human control for complex operations. Honeywell International is promoting sustainable smart manufacturing, developing investments in carbon capture technology and AI-driven energy-saving systems for factories. Meanwhile, Boston Dynamics' partnership with Hyundai drives cobot applications in logistics and automobile production, raising worker safety and process productivity. As Industry 5.0 continues to advance in the US, focus is given to human and machine cooperation, real-time adaptive manufacturing, and green industrial processes, putting the country at the cutting edge of the next industrial revolution.

Digital twin technology segment is expected to grow significantly in US during the forecast period

The industry 5.0 market for different technologies such as industrial sensors, digital twin, AI in manufacturing, AR/VR among others in US is expected to grow significantly owing to numerous factors as follows



Presence of key companies such as Schneider Electric, IBM, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, and so on to expand market growth based on the advanced technologies.

There has been an increase in demand for AI–powered robotics, digital twin solutions, and sustainable smart manufacturing solutions for discrete and process industries. Significant shift toward synergy between human expertise and machine intelligence, real adaptive manufacturing and eco-friendly industrial operations.

