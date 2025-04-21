Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shyaway Strengthens Its Retail Presence With Four New Store Launches Across India

2025-04-21 09:08:18
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India's beloved lingerie destination, Shyaway, is expanding its retail footprint with the launch of four new exclusive outlets in key metro cities-Chennai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. This strategic expansion is part of Shyaway's ongoing mission to deliver a seamless and personalized shopping experience while redefining everyday comfort and style in intimate wear.

Explore Our Latest Store Openings:

Chennai

VR Mall, Anna Nagar West – Second Floor, Shop No. S-51B

Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah – Lower Ground Floor, Shop No. 022

Gurugram

MGF Metropolitan Mall – Ground Floor, Near MG Road Metro Station

Bengaluru

Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram – Second Floor, Shop No. S51

Each new store has been thoughtfully designed to provide an immersive and comfortable lingerie shopping experience. From premium-quality bras and cozy nightwear to stylish activewear, Shyaway's collections are curated to suit the modern Indian woman. Customers can now touch, feel, and try the products in-store, with guidance from fit experts and stylists.

And that's not all-Shyaway is gearing up to unveil yet another store in a surprise city very soon! Stay connected to be the first to know where we're headed next.

For more information, visit

Corporate Address:
Shyaway, Door No. 1, 109, Poonamallee High Rd, Ganapathy Nagar, Vanagaram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600095

Company :-Shyaway

User :- Shyaway Retail

Email :...

Phone :-04435008666

Url :-


