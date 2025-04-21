MENAFN - PR Newswire) MANILA, Philippines, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe has once again set the benchmark for sustainability in the local telco industry, winning Standard Insights' Consumer Choice Awards forand

The Consumer Choice Awards employ a rigorous, research-driven, and unbiased process to capture consumer sentiment accurately and help them make informed decisions about businesses that best meet their needs.

Globe wins Standard Insights Consumer Choice Awards for Green Network and Environmental Commitment

Data is collected through an online survey conducted over a short period for real-time, up-to-date insights through digital cross-platform sourcing.

A total of 1,201 respondents aged 18 and above from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao participated in the survey conducted from January 14 to January 21, 2025. The survey focused on individuals with at least one current mobile plan, either prepaid or postpaid.

"We are actively embedding sustainability practices in our operations, from greening our network to providing customers with ways to participate and contribute to social good and environmental conservation. These awards not only validate our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact but also reflect our customers' awareness and support to our sustainability initiatives," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe's Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

Globe earlier won Standard Insights awards for its sustainability practices, having been proclaimed the Most Sustainability-Driven Network in 2023 and the Most Sustainable Brand in 2024.

One strategic way Globe reduces its environmental impact is by ramping up its efforts on renewable energy such as site solarization. This reduces the company's reliance on coal-based electricity and diesel generators while maintaining reliable and efficient service. As of year end 2024, 53 sites were equipped with hybrid solar power solutions.

In addition, as of February 2025, 33 Globe offices and sites have fully transitioned to renewable energy, aligning with the company's goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Reflecting this progress, Globe's Valero Telepark has received a Special Award for Innovative Technology from the Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency Excellence Awards 2024 for operating on 100% renewable energy and utilizing Artificial Intelligence to optimize compressor energy management.

Globe's commitment to energy conservation and efficiency is demonstrated through its ISO 50001 certification, first received in 2022 and set for re-accreditation this year. This certification helps evaluate processes and systems to improve energy use and consumption across operations, and adopt technologies that contribute to efficiency.

For consumers, Globe advances sustainability through initiatives such as EcoSIM, the Philippines' first SIM made from 100% recycled materials, and the Device Trade-In Program, which enables customers to responsibly dispose of old devices in exchange for postpaid bill credits.

In addition, the Globe Rewards program enables customers to convert earned points into donations for environmental causes, supporting organizations such as the Hineleban Foundation, the Philippine Eagle Foundation, and Philippine Seatizens (Save Philippine Seas).

To learn more about Globe, visit .

Sustainability at Globe

Globe is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and has committed to uphold the Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. It also supports 10 out of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, with particular focus on SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 13 - Climate Action. As a Participant in the #RaceToZero campaign of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Globe has validated and approved near-term and net-zero science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets through the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Learn more about Globe Sustainability by visiting the Globe Sustainability Website and the Globe Annual Integrated Report .

