Lamar Companies Acquires Premier Regional Open-Air Lifestyle Center In North Carolina
If you are a broker or tenant interested in joining an exciting tenant line-up at Alamance Crossing, please contact Wes Thurmond or Zeke Chernoff at the contact information listed below.
For questions related to the acquisition, please reach out to Frank Maresca.
About Lamar Companies
Lamar Companies is a full-service, privately held, real estate investment company headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey. Since its founding in 1972, the Company has routinely been ranked in the top 100 largest owners of retail shopping centers in the US according to National Real Estate Investors rankings. Lamar primarily focuses on opportunities created by real estate economic cycles and underperforming assets across the United States and is a principal investor in projects for its own account and in partnership with major institutions. Throughout the years the firm has maintained its entrepreneurial roots as a hands-on operating partner with a deep expertise in retail space, and a unique ability to drive value for its investors.
