Shed Expands Longevity Product Line With Launch Of Methylene Blue And Sermorelin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Shed, our mission has always been to empower individuals on their wellness journey with products that are not only effective, but rooted in real science," said Morley Baker, CEO of Shed. "With the addition of Methylene Blue and Sermorelin, we're addressing key aspects of longevity and performance through evidence-based innovation."

Methylene Blue: Cognitive Enhancement & Cellular Energy Support

Methylene Blue is a potent nootropic that enhances mitochondrial function, the energy engines of the body's cells. By supporting cellular energy production and acting as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, Methylene Blue has shown potential benefits in:



Increasing energy and mental clarity



Enhancing memory, mood, and cognitive performance

Reducing oxidative stress and slowing signs of aging

Sermorelin: Restoring Vitality Through Natural Hormonal Support

Sermorelin is a synthetic analog of the body's natural growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH). By stimulating the pituitary gland to increase natural HGH production, Sermorelin offers broad health benefits, including:



Improved exercise recovery and performance



Increased muscle mass and fat metabolism



Enhanced bone density and cardiovascular health

Better sleep, skin elasticity, libido, and immune function

Often used in anti-aging and performance protocols, Sermorelin helps the body restore what time has taken, supporting greater vitality and resilience.

"This is just the beginning," added Baker. "We're continuing to innovate with wellness tools that are deeply personal, rigorously tested, and designed to help you be the real you."

Find out more about Shed's full longevity offering here .

About Shed

Shed is on a mission to redefine wellness with modern, personalized treatments designed to help people feel better from the inside out. Whether it's supporting longevity, boosting energy, or managing weight, Shed delivers convenient and affordable solutions that fit real lives, putting better health within reach for all.

