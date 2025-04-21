RDV Tequila Expands Production To Meet Growing Demand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To meet this demand, RDV has partnered with Peña Blanca, a renowned distillery known for its commitment to traditional production methods. This partnership complements RDV's existing production at Destiladora del Valle de Ocampo, ensuring the highest quality tequila while upholding the brand's core values of authenticity and craftsmanship.

"Aligning with our dedication to time-honored techniques was of the utmost importance when looking to expand our footprint," said Jesse Fanning , CEO and Co-founder of RDV. "It's our mission to deliver exceptional tequila that honors the traditions of our agave farmers in Guanajuato and Jalisco. That's why partnering with Peña Blanca and its founder, Daniel Lozano, is so important."

"We're excited to partner with Peña Blanca and its founder, Daniel Lozano, as we continue to grow," said Jesse Fanning, CEO and Co-founder of RDV. "Their dedication to time-honored techniques aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional tequila that honors the traditions of our agave farmers in Guanajuato and Jalisco."

Peña Blanca, founded in 2023 by Daniel Lozano, is located in Jesús María, Jalisco. The distillery uses traditional methods, including cooking agave in brick ovens and distilling in small-batch copper pot stills. This focus on quality and heritage resonates with RDV's own dedication to crafting tequila that embodies the spirit of Mexico.

Jesse added, "This expansion ensures we can consistently provide the industry, our customers with the premium tequila they've come to expect from RDV, while staying true to our farmer-owned roots and commitment to transparency."

With this expanded production capacity, RDV is poised to continue its upward trajectory, introducing its award-winning tequila to new markets and delighting consumers with its exceptional taste, unaltered tequila and unwavering commitment to quality.

About Real Del Valle (RDV) Tequila

RDV Tequila is a farmer-owned tequila brand committed to crafting exceptional tequila that honors the traditions and heritage of its agave farmers in Guanajuato, Mexico. RDV has rapidly grown to become a leading brand in the under-$30 tequila category, known for its quality, authenticity, and commitment to sustainability.

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Del Valle