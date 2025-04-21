New Spark Admissions Survey Of C-Suite Executives Finds AI Reducing Entry-Level Positions While Demanding Higher Skills From College Graduates

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Despite the reduction in entry-level roles due to AI, 55% of executives reported stable or increased hiring of recent college graduates compared to the previous year, suggesting a transformation rather than elimination of early-career opportunities. The survey indicates companies are redesigning entry-level positions to require higher-order skills from day one rather than serving as traditional training grounds.

"These findings challenge the heavy emphasis on technical training that has dominated educational discourse," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-founder of Spark Admissions and doctorate holder from Harvard University. "While technical competence remains important, students who develop strong communication skills alongside their domain expertise will have a significant advantage in this transformed job market. Universities and students need to recognize that soft skills aren't secondary-they're increasingly the primary differentiator for success."

The survey also revealed that academic performance remains critically important in hiring decisions, with 83% of executives considering GPA at least somewhat important. University prestige continues to influence hiring as well, with 51% of executives rating it an "important" or "critical" factor. This advantage is reinforced by recruitment practices, as 42% of companies maintain preferred university lists.

Contrary to concerns about pandemic learning disruptions, executives view recent college graduates more favorably than pre-pandemic cohorts. A combined 57% find current graduates either "somewhat more prepared" or "much more prepared" than their pre-pandemic peers, with only 20% considering them less prepared.

For students weighing the substantial cost of graduate education, the survey offers insights about financial returns. The median starting salary for bachelor's degree holders ranges from $65,000 to $80,000, while those with graduate degrees typically earn between $90,000 and $105,000-a premium that may not justify the additional years of education for many students, particularly in STEM fields.

These findings suggest students should focus on developing communication skills and leadership alongside technical abilities, secure meaningful internships early, maintain strong academic performance, and carefully consider whether graduate school offers sufficient ROI in their chosen field.

