La Rosa Holdings Corp. Strategic Collaboration With Lofty To Drive Agent Productivity And Introduce New Recurring Revenue Stream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebration, FL, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the“Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced the successful implementation of its strategic collaboration with Lofty, an AI-powered productivity platform that aims to enhance agent performance and accelerates business growth. The platform supports La Rosa's network of over 2,700 agents while advancing the Company's ongoing national expansion strategy.

Since its launch in November 2024, the Lofty platform has been adopted by over 500 La Rosa agents across the U.S., reflecting strong market demand, swift onboarding, and high user engagement. We believe that the platform's low churn rate underscores its enduring value and strong reception among La Rosa agents. By automating routine tasks and streamlining workflows, Lofty enables La Rosa agents to close more deals, more efficiently-aligning with the Company's long-term growth strategy and commitment to innovation.

Importantly, Lofty's rollout introduced a new recurring revenue stream through agent subscriptions, enhancing La Rosa's revenue diversification and supporting its long-term growth strategy.

Additionally, La Rosa has also implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, a comprehensive business management solution that will play a pivotal role in transforming the Company's finance and operational infrastructure. This enterprise-level system is expected to enhance decision-making, reduce the need for additional staffing, and consolidate key back-office functions-supporting scalable expansion across all segments of the business.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented,“Our collaboration with Lofty reflects our commitment to empowering agents through cutting-edge technology that aims to enhance productivity, streamline client engagement, and accelerate business growth. Since its rollout, Lofty has demonstrated strong adoption across our agent network, validating its product-market fit while also generating a new, high-margin recurring revenue stream for La Rosa. This subscription-based model adds meaningful diversification to our revenue profile and aligns with our broader goal of building long-term, scalable value for our stakeholders."

"In parallel, the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central marks a significant step forward in modernizing our finance and operations infrastructure. By consolidating key business functions into a unified, cloud-based platform, we are increasing organizational efficiency, enabling smarter, faster decision-making, and significantly reducing the need for additional back-office headcount. These strategic investments position us to scale more effectively as we expand nationwide, reinforcing our operational foundation and further differentiating La Rosa in a rapidly evolving real estate landscape,” added Mr. La Rosa.

“While we have historically emphasized innovation and agent-driven revenue generation, the Company is now equally focused on achieving profitability and generating positive cash flow. The collaboration with Lofty is expected to meaningfully contribute to true net earnings by introducing a high-margin, subscription-based revenue stream. This initiative supports La Rosa's broader objective of transitioning from purely growth-focused metrics to sustainable financial performance. The Company believes that the recurring nature of this revenue, coupled with operational efficiencies gained through recent system integrations, will help to position La Rosa to reach positive cash flow and profitability by the end of 2025,” concluded Mr. La Rosa

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with engagement of the area developer in Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

