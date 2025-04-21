Ascend Wellness Holdings Launches High Wired - A New Line Of Infused Flower And Pre-Rolls

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH), ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH ), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, is excited to announce the launch of High Wired , a new line of infused flower and pre-roll products designed specifically for seasoned cannabis consumers. High Wired is now available in Illinois, with expansion in additional markets to come.

"High Wired was developed with our most frequent consumers in mind, people who smoke often, know their strains, and value relaxation, emotional relief, and strength," said David Gacom, Chief Commercial Officer at AWH. "We built this line by listening to them on what matters most - strong effects, real value without compromising on quality, and consistency. High Wired reflects our team's understanding of what cannabis enthusiasts expect."

Crafted for smokers, by smokers, High Wired uses a proprietary blend of premium ground flower infused with high-quality concentrates and THCA Diamond dust to deliver a powerful and rich cannabis experience loaded with high cannabinoid and terpene content. At launch, High Wired will be available in a variety of top-tier strains, including Animal Cake Sativa, Garlic and Bananas Hybrid, Banana Daddy Hybrid, and Butterstuff Indica, delivering a wide range of strains and effects suited for different consumer preferences.

For launch, High Wired kicks things off with 1g Infused Pre-Rolls: precision-packed for a smooth burn and consistent experience; and 3.5g Super Shake: a proprietary blend perfect for rolling your own or packing a bowl.

This launch reaffirms AWH's commitment to bringing best-in-class cannabis products tailored to the evolving needs of consumers. Infused products continue to be one of the fastest-growing categories and High Wired positions AWH at the forefront of that trend. Consumers can enjoy the full power of cannabis with High Wired: potent, flavorful, and reliable in every puff. Whether they are rolling on their own or packing a bowl, High Wired delivers elevated experiences with precision and intensity.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Effin', and High Wired branded products. For more information, visit .

