Sustainable PR Expands Amid Growing Demand For Environmental Advocacy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SPR has appointed Matthew Matyjek as Director of Media Relations and Carly Vallet as Associate Account Manager. Matyjek will oversee media relations and the accounts team, Vallet will support media and community relations.

"These additions enhance our capacity to meet client needs in a rapidly changing environment," said Tony DeFazio, Sustainable PR's founder and principal. He noted Matyjek's residence in Texas and his role in tapping the Texas renewable energy market as the state emerges as a leader in clean energy.

Despite political headwinds, SPR is experiencing strong demand for sustainability communications. Clients are increasing their advocacy efforts in response to challenges against key climate legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

"Despite the headwinds from Washington, demand remains strong for sustainability communications and it's only going to grow," DeFazio stated. "Companies understand that sustainability is a critical business function and are planning for the long-haul."

SPR is actively engaged in Albany, supporting clients in legislative and gubernatorial advocacy, including its work with the New York Solar Energy Industry Association (NYSEIA) to protect and expand state solar incentives.

In the first quarter of 2025, Sustainable PR welcomed four new clients: r , a leading reuse company providing reusable cups and serveware for major entertainers, for whom SPR will launch a national campaign promoting reuse as a waste reduction solution; Paired Power , a clean tech company specializing in off-grid solar and EV charging stations for various sectors. SPR will lead an earned media campaign for their patented technology and a thought leadership initiative for their CEO; and two new engagements with solar developers looking to build community coalitions for multiple distributed generation and utility scale solar projects in New York State, bringing the firm's community solar project count to more than three dozen.

About Sustainable PR

Sustainable PR is a public relations agency based in upstate New York that provides earned media and community engagement expertise for green companies. The agency utilizes an extensive network of media and industry contacts and deep knowledge of the "green" marketplace to build winning public relations campaigns that help companies realize their sustainability goals and commitments. For more information about the company's mission and services, visit sustainablepr or call (518) 223-9962.

Media Contact:

Lydia Miner

[email protected]

518-380-4968

SOURCE Sustainable PR